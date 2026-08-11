Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS: Up to $500 bonus for Pirates-Marlins, Mariners-Yankees, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, available for Tuesday's MLB slate. The Pittsburgh Pirates will visit LoanDepot Park to face the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the Seattle Mariners will visit Yankee Stadium to face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Pirates are priced at $0.50 per share to win Tuesday's game and the Yankees at $0.55 per share. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Pittsburgh is priced at $0.515 per share to win against Miami at loanDepot park on Kalshi, with the Marlins at $0.495 per share. New York is priced at $0.545 per share to win Tuesday's evening game against Seattle at Yankee Stadium on Kalshi, with the Mariners at $0.455 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Pirates vs. Marlins preview

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Pittsburgh arrives at LoanDepot park for Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. ET game at 58-62, visiting a Marlins club at 60-59. Paul Skenes (9-10, 3.96 ERA) takes the mound for the Pirates against Eury Pérez (5-9, 3.61 ERA) for Miami in one of Tuesday's most compelling pitching matchups. Skenes remains one of the most-watched arms in baseball this season, and the market reflects the pitching matchup advantage, with the Pirates priced at $0.50 per share and the Marlins at $0.40 per share on Kalshi. Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Mariners vs. Yankees preview

Anyone looking for prediction market apps can target Seattle, which arrives at Yankee Stadium for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. ET game at 56-63, facing a Yankees club at 66-52. Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners against Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79 ERA) for New York. The Yankees enter with a 10-game lead in the standings over Seattle and home-field advantage at Yankee Stadium, priced at $0.55 per share on Kalshi, while the Mariners are at $0.45. The Yankees are without Giancarlo Stanton (calf), Cody Bellinger (hamstring), and Aaron Judge (ribs). Trade on MLB here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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