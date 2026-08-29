The Texas Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users in the Lone Star State a $25 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more. The start of the 2026 college football season is upon us with the opener taking place in Dublin, Ireland as the TCU Horned Frogs clash with the North Carolina Tar Heels. This is the second year in a row these teams will meet in their respective season opener, as TCU won 48-14 last year. Before this game kicks off, here's a look at Kalshi is one of the best prediction market apps, and it's one of the legal Texas prediction markets that can be used for making trades on North Carolina vs. TCU on Saturday. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

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Kalshi TCU vs. UNC: How to Trade

TCU to win: Yes $0.76, No $0.25

TCU wins by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

TCU vs. North Carolina more than 46.5 points scored: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

TCU to win

The Horned Frogs emerged victorious last year in this matchup, blowing out the Tar Heels 48-14. TCU has a bit of a different look this year, but this is a program that is coming off a 9-4 season. UNC is fresh off a 4-8 campaign and is hoping for more stability at Chapel Hill this year.

A TCU win is $0.76 per share, and a North Carolina win is $0.25 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

TCU wins by more than 7.5 points

TCU dominated this matchup last year, but this year's game has a bit of a different dynamic as it's in Ireland. Many of these season openers in Ireland have been close. North Carolina lost eight times last year, with the vast majority being by double digits.

TCU winning by eight or more points is $0.50, and them losing or winning by seven or fewer points is $0.51. Make college football trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

TCU vs. North Carolina more than 46.5 points scored

TCU alone scored more than this number in this matchup last year, and the Horned Frogs had one of the better offenses in the country in terms of points per game in 2025. North Carolina's offense was one of the worst in the nation last year, and the Tar Heels scored just 14 points against TCU last year.

This matchup having 47 or more combined points is trading at $0.50, while 46 or fewer combined points is $0.51. Trade on college football games and get a $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Kalshi promo code for North Carolina vs. TCU

The Texas Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS allows new users to get a $25 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more. Here are more details:

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, Get $25 bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. *Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AZ, IL, MA, MD, NJ, OH, MT, AR, LA, MN, & WA. Sports contracts are unavailable in MI & NV. Promo Eligibility Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Last Verified August 28, 2026

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TCU vs. UNC in Dublin, Ireland preview

This is a rematch of last year's season opener between these two teams, which saw the Horned Frogs win 48-14. That was the first game of Bill Belichick's head coaching tenure at UNC, and it kicked off a 4-8 campaign. Belichick has a veteran quarterback in Billy Edwards Jr., who is on his fourth school. As for TCU, Sonny Dykes' program is coming off a 9-4 season, but the Horned Frogs have a new quarterback in Jaden Craig, a Harvard transfer who takes over for Josh Hoover, who transferred to Indiana. Sign up here and get a $25 bonus when making college football trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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