Sports fans in California can use the California Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus. The state of California is well represented in Week 0 of the 2026 college football season as USC hosts San Jose State to kick off the Trojans' campaign, while Stanford, for the second year in a row, faces Hawaii in the Cardinal's season opener. Kalshi is one of the best prediction market apps, and it's one of the legal California prediction markets where you can trade on either of these Week 0 games on Saturday. The Trojans are trading at $0.49 per share to win by 38.5 or more points against San Jose State. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a sign-up bonus:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page and for the full terms and conditions of this offer.

Kalshi San Jose State vs. USC: How to Trade

USC to win: Yes $0.98, No $0.02

USC wins by more than 38.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

San Jose State vs. USC more than 61.5 points scored: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

USC to win

The Trojans enter the season ranked in the preseason AP poll, and expectations are high in Los Angeles this year. USC went 9-4 in its second season in the Big Ten after a 7-6 debut season in 2024. The Spartans, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-9 campaign.

A USC win is $0.98 per share, and a San Jose State win is $0.02 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

USC wins by more than 38.5 points

Traders seem to think this should be a big USC win, as this trading line is set at 38.5 points. The Trojans have historically had a great offense under head coach and offensive play caller Lincoln Riley, and the Spartans were 121st out of 136 teams in scoring defense last year.

USC winning by 39 or more points is $0.49, and them losing or winning by 38 or fewer points is $0.52. Make college football trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

San Jose State vs. USC more than 61.5 points scored

This could be one of the higher-scoring games of Week 0, and if so, it's likely due to USC's offense going up against a San Jose State defense that was one of the worst in the country last year. Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This matchup having 62 or more combined points is trading at $0.51, while 61 or fewer combined points is $0.50. Trade on college football games and get a $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi San Jose State vs. USC: How to Trade

Stanford to win: Yes $0.64, No $0.37

Stanford wins by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Hawaii vs. Stanford more than 48.5 points scored: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Stanford to win

The Cardinal are trying to get revenge for last year's loss, which came at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors were one of the best home teams in the country last year at 7-1, but they were just 2-3 on the road. The Cardinal host this year's matchup.

A Stanford win is trading at $0.64, and a Hawaii win is $0.37. Trade on college football games and receive a $25 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Stanford wins by more than 3.5 points

The Cardinal won just four games last year, and they're hoping to move in the right direction this season, starting with a win over Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors lost just four times last year, but three of those came on the road.

The Cardinal winning by four or more points is $0.52 at Kalshi, and Hawaii winning or losing by three or fewer points is $0.49 per share. Trade on college football with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 sign-up bonus:

Hawaii vs. Stanford more than 48.5 points scored

These teams combined for 43 points in last year's matchup, with the Rainbow Warriors' late field goal giving them a 23-20 win. Stanford has a new-look coaching staff, while Hawaii returns nearly all of its top starters on offense from last season.

Hawaii and Stanford combining for 49 or more points is $0.51 at Kalshi, and 48 or fewer combined points scored is $0.50. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus when trading on college football:

California Kalshi promo code for SJSU-USC, Hawaii-Stanford

The California Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus when they sign up and trade at least $25. Here are more details:

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, Get $25 bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. *Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AZ, IL, MA, MD, NJ, OH, MT, AR, LA, MN, & WA. Sports contracts are unavailable in MI & NV. Promo Eligibility Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Last Verified August 28, 2026

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San Jose State vs. USC preview

The Trojans have high hopes for 2026 under head coach Lincoln Riley. The offenses have been very good during Riley's time in L.A., but the Trojans' Achilles heel has been defense. Riley hired hall of fame head coach Gary Patterson to run USC's defense, and his first test will be against San Jose State.

Ken Niumatalolo enters his third year at San Jose State, and he's hoping for a rebound season. The Spartans won three games last year after going 7-6 in Niumatalolo's debut season in 2024. Hawaii transfer Luke Weaver will get the start against USC. Get a $25 bonus when trading on college football games using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hawaii vs. Stanford preview

Last year's matchup between these teams was an eventful one with Hawaii eking out a close victory at home, and Stanford get to play host this year. This is a very similar Hawaii team to last year's squad as it returns the majority of its starters, namely Micah Alejado at quarterback. This is Timmy Chang's fifth year as head coach of his alma mater, and his 9-4 season a year ago was the best year the team has had.

As for Stanford, the Cardinal had an interim head coach in Frank Reich last year, but he's gone and in is longtime Cardinal assistant Tavita Pritchard, who played quarterback for the Cardinal. Pritchard was a Stanford assistant for more than a decade and rejoins his alma mater as the head coach this year after coaching quarterbacks in the NFL. Stanford will start Michigan transfer Davis Warren under center in Week 0. Sign up here and get a $25 bonus when making college football trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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