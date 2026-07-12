Kalshi Wimbledon picks and predictions: Best trades on Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner men's singles final

While the women's side will have a brand-new Grand Slam champion, the players in Sunday's 2026 Wimbledon men's final will be a bit more familiar when the top two seeds square off at the All England Club. Top seed and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be seeking a fifth Grand Slam championship Sunday when he faces second-seeded and Alexander Zverev, who won the the 2026 French Open for his first major championship. Zverev is ranked third in the world but is set to move to No. 2 when the new rankings are released after his performance in London.

Sinner is looking to become the 10th male player in the Open Era to win five or more Grand Slam titles before turning 25, with the Italian set to reach that age next month. Zverev, 29, has 25 career titles on hard courts and clay but has never won one on a grass surface. The German also has not fared well against Sinner, so the Italian star is heavily favored, with the four-time Grand Slam champion given an 83% chance to win at Kalshi. That means you can buy one share on him to win for $0.83 and get $1 back for each share if Sinner beats Zverev.

Can Zverev shock the system and knock off the Italian on a surface that isn't his strength? The match is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET at London's All England Club. So, what are the prices on the Wimbledon men's final on Kalshi's prediction market, and what are the best trades you can make? We break it all down here, with the latest prices from Kalshi.

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Wimbledon men's singles final share prices at Kalshi

Player to win Jannik Sinner $0.83, Alexander Zverev $0.17 Total games: 38.5 Over $0.53, Under $0.47 Jannik Sinner wins 3-0 Yes $0.42, No $0.59 Jannik Sinner wins 3-1 Yes $0.41, No $0.59 Jannik Sinner wins 3-2 Yes $0.13, No $0.87 Alexander Zverev wins 3-2 Yes $0.08, No $0.92 Alexander Zverev wins 3-1 Yes $0.07, No $0.93 Alexander Zverev wins 3-0 Yes $0.03, No $0.97

Wimbledon men's singles final top trades

Jannik Sinner wins 3-0 ($0.41)

Under 38.5 games ($0.47)

Zverev has the ability to win Grand Slam titles, and he dug really deep in beating Flavio Cobolli in the final at Roland Garros. It took a dramatic five-set victory -- with Zverev winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 -- so the German definitely showed he has the heart of a champion. Unfortunately, he has a poor track record against Sinner and is facing him on a surface where the 29-year-old has never won a title of any kind.

Sinner has won nine consecutive matches and 14 straight sets against Zverev, who is 0-6 against world No. 1 players when facing them in a Grand Slam tournament. Sinner is the defending Wimbledon champion, having beaten current world No. 2 and then-reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Alcaraz could not play at Wimbledon this year because of a wrist injury that has kept him out several months.

Sinner cruised past Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals, eliminating the 24-time Grand Slam champion at that stage for the second consecutive year. Sinner won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday as the legend failed to break serve and dropped his sixth match in the past seven meetings with Sinner.

Zverev aims to become the first man in the Open Era to follow a first major championship with a second at the next Grand Slam tournament. The good news for the veteran is that while Sinner has given him fits, he has never faced the Italian in a tour-level match on grass, and the German will have more confidence after his triumph at Roland Garros.

"Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened" Sinner told ATPTour.com. "In between, he won a Grand Slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence."

Trade on the Sinner vs. Zverev Wimbeldon men's final with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sinner also has not been having his best season, at least by the lofty standards he has set for himself. The Italian went up big on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round before melting down at the French Open last month and has not played since. Sinner had a 5-1 lead in the third set in the match at Roland Garros but then struggled badly as the heat sapped his strength. He ended up losing 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. He also lost to Djokovic in the semifinals at the Australian Open.

Sinner hasn't looked any worse for wear at the All England Club, though, and both players come in off relatively easy semifinals. Zverev ended wild card Arthur Fery's stunning run, overpowering the British 23-year-old and silencing the excited crowd with a 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory on Friday.

Both players will be relying on their serves in this one. The 6-foot-6 Zverev has a booming serve that should play well on the fast surface but hasn't helped him win on it. Sinner won 88% of points behind his first serve against Djokovic, so Zverev's serving prowess won't give him much of an advantage.

The recent history between these two is tough to ignore, so while Zverev comes in with a new outlook as a champion, winning a first-ever tournament on this surface against the world's top-ranked player is a big ask. Sinner hasn't been at his best this season, but in a Grand Slam final with a chance to join a distinguished list of back-to-back Wimbledon champions, we expect the Italian to cruise.