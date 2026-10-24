The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears in Big 12 football action as part of the Saturday Week 8 college football schedule from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas (2-4, 0-3) is coming off a 35-24 loss to Kansas State last week, while Baylor (4-2, 2-1) is coming off a 17-6 loss to TCU last week. Baylor is trading at $0.51 per contract to win, while Kansas is listed at $0.50 to win. Trade on Baylor vs. Kansas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Kansas vs. Baylor trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Baylor vs. Kansas prices (via Kalshi)

Baylor vs. Kansas winner Baylor $0.51, Kansas $0.50 Baylor vs. Kansas points 52.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) Baylor vs. Kansas margin Baylor to win by more than 2.5 points (YES $0.46, NO $0.54)

Baylor vs. Kansas preview



Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 17-6 loss at home against TCU last week. The Bears opened the season by nearly defeating Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 5, but lost 17-16 on a failed 2-point conversion with nine seconds left. Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, who threw for more than 4,000 yards in two seasons at Florida before transferring to Baylor, has 1,116 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. He's averaging 279 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. Baylor's defense has dominated, ranking 18th in scoring defense (17 points per game) and 21st in yards per play (4.7), including 2.8 yards per rush, which ranks eighth.

Kansas (2-4, 0-3) has remained competitive in all its losses, losing by no more than 17 points despite a 2-4 record. After going 2-10 in his first season, Lance Leipold has led Kansas to at least five wins in four straight seasons, last done from 2006-09. Isaiah Marshall had 1,294 passing yards this season. Kansas ranks 55th in scoring offense (28.2 ppg) and 81st in scoring defense (27.6 ppg).

Baylor is 19-4 all-time against Kansas, including winners of 14 straight. The Bears won, 45-17, in their last meeting in 2024. Baylor is trading at $0.51 per contract to win, with Kansas at $0.50. Baylor to win by 2.5 points or more is trading at $0.46 per contract. Trade on Kansas vs. Baylor here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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