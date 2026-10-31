The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. TCU hosts Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Amon G. Carter Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are 3-4 following very different Week 8 finishes. The Horned Frogs lost to West Virginia, while the Jayhawks rallied past Baylor. Kalshi displays a 67% chance for TCU to win, compared with 33% for Kansas. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's featured selections include Kansas winning—or losing by five points or fewer—along with the teams combining for more than 46.5 points. Kalshi prices the Kansas margin selection at $0.50 per No share and the higher scoring total at $0.48 per Yes share. SportsLine forecasts a 29-25 TCU victory.

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TCU vs. Kansas game preview

TCU outgained West Virginia 484-265 Saturday and lost 24-20. Jaden Craig completed 33 of 47 passes for 372 yards, but a late strip sack ended the Horned Frogs' last possession. They held the ball for 37 minutes and earned 29 first downs, but the offense scored only 20 points. The loss followed a 17-6 win at Baylor, where Craig threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas arrives after a late comeback. Trailing Baylor 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks rallied for a 25-24 victory. Isaiah Marshall threw for 212 yards and two scores before running 15 yards for the deciding touchdown. Dylan Edwards carried 30 times for 156 yards, and Blake Herold blocked a potential winning field goal with 22 seconds left. Both clubs are 3-4 and 1-3 in Big 12 play. SportsLine forecasts a 29-25 TCU victory. Kalshi lists TCU at $0.67 per share to win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

TCU vs. Kansas picks and predictions

Kansas to win or lose by five points or fewer ($0.46 per share)

More than 46.5 combined points ($0.48 per Yes share)

Kansas to win or lose by 5 points or fewer ($0.46 per share)

The Jayhawks have lost four times this season, and three of those defeats were by double digits. Arizona State's 24-17 win was the exception. Kansas reached the end zone late against Baylor, moving ahead 25-24 on Marshall's 15-yard run. Edwards carried 30 times for 156 yards. Those are the types of sustained possessions Kansas will need against a TCU defense allowing just 13.9 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have taken all four losses by eight points or fewer. Saturday's 24-20 defeat to West Virginia came despite a 484-265 advantage in total yards. Craig threw for 372 yards but was stripped of the ball on TCU's final possession. The Horned Frogs rank sixth nationally in total defense, while their offense averages 23.4 points per game. SportsLine forecasts a 29-25 TCU victory. Kalshi lists No on TCU winning by more than 5.5 points at $0.46 per share, with Yes at $0.54. No covers Kansas winning or losing by up to five points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 46.5 points ($0.48 per Yes share)

TCU's scoring history points toward a lower total. Only one of its seven games has exceeded 46.5 combined points: a 63-7 victory over Grambling State. Its past five games have produced 38, 34, 27, 23 and 44 points, respectively. The Horned Frogs scored 20 or fewer in four of those outings, despite Craig throwing for 2,066 yards this season. Their defense allows 13.9 points per game.

Kansas brings a different pattern. Six of the Jayhawks' seven games have finished above 46.5, including Saturday's 25-24 win over Baylor. Kansas scored 24 against Utah and Kansas State earlier this month, but allowed 41 and 35 in those defeats. Marshall has 11 touchdown passes, while Edwards has supplied 531 rushing yards. The Jayhawks average 31 points per game, compared with 23.4 for TCU. SportsLine forecasts a 29-25 Horned Frogs victory, totaling 54 points. Kalshi quotes more than 46.5 at $0.48 per Yes share and $0.52 per No share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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