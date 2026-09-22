The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III weeks after he was named Super Bowl LX MVP. Walker has made an immediate impact, leading the Chiefs in rushing yards while also contributing to the passing attack as an all-purpose back. Kalshi offers NFL prediction market specials on the Chiefs, Walker and other players for the 2026 season. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kenneth Walker III records 200+ rushing yards in a single game

Walker was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after an outstanding Chiefs debut against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1. The 25-year-old recorded 173 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown during the victory.

Walker followed that performance with 117 yards on 24 rushing attempts, along with six receptions for 61 yards on 10 targets. The former Michigan State standout has carried the load for the Chiefs offense and will likely get touches late in games with quarterback Patrick Mahomes appearing to have made a full recovery from his 2025 season-ending knee injury thus far.

Kansas City's next three games include two road games against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders and a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins have averaged 112.5 rushing yards allowed; the Raiders have allowed 100.5 rushing yards per game; and the Chargers are averaging 86.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

Walker is currently trading at up to $0.50 per share to record more than 200 rushing yards in a single game during the 2026 NFL season, as well as $0.94 to fall short of the mark, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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