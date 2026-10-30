Friday night is for MACtion in Week 9 of the college football season as the Kent State Golden Flashes visit the Sacramento State Hornets. Kent State is 2-2 in conference play while Sacramento State is 0-5. Ahead of this battle, we're diving into the best trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps for sports fans, using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 in trades. We'll look at insight and picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Kent State vs. Sacramento State prediction markets at Kalshi

Kent State to win: $0.76

Sacramento State to win: $0.25

Kent State to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Kent State to win: $0.76

The Golden Flashes are 3-5 overall, but it's worth noting two of those losses came at the hands of power conference teams South Carolina and Ohio State. Kent State broke a three-game losing streak by defeating Akron in its last outing. While the Flashes aren't the strongest college football team in the world, they're used to playing at this level, while this is Sacramento State's first season at the FBS level.

A Kent State win is trading at $0.76 per share at Kalshi, with that price equating to a 76% probability in the latest Kent State vs. Sacramento State odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Sacramento State to win: $0.25

The Hornets have not beaten an FBS team in their first season playing at the level, with the team's lone victory coming against FCS-level Mississippi Valley State. Sacramento State has not scored more than 17 points in any of its other games.

A Hornets win is priced at $0.25 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 25% probability in the Kent State vs. Sacramento State odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kent State to win by more than 9.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Sacramento State has not kept the margin within 10 points in any of its losses this season. All three of Kent State's victories have come by more than 10 points. Kent State winning by more than 10 points is trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi, while Sacramento State losing by 9 or fewer points or winning outright is trading at $0.52 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Four of Kent State's eight games have exceeded this threshold. Five of eight have done so for Sacramento State. The Kent State vs. Sacramento State result adding up to more than 46.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to combine for fewer than 50.5 is trading at $0.50. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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