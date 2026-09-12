Alabama's first SEC game of 2026 sends the No. 12 Crimson Tide to Lexington to face a Kentucky program beginning a new era under Will Stein. Both teams handled their season openers comfortably, but Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET meeting at Kroger Field represents a rather dramatic step up in competition. Alabama is trading at $0.77 per share to defeat Kentucky on Kalshi, with the Wildcats at $0.24 per share. Kalshi and Polymarket also offer additional prediction markets surrounding Saturday's SEC showdown. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The matchup also provides an early measuring stick for two quarterbacks coming off productive debuts. Alabama's Keelon Russell accounted for 342 total yards against East Carolina, while Kentucky's Kenny Minchey threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns against Youngstown State. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Kentucky vs. Alabama predictions

Alabama got just about everything it could have wanted from Keelon Russell's first start. The sophomore produced 342 total yards, completing 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards and adding 86 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 48-10 win over East Carolina. Better yet, Russell didn't have to carry the entire operation. Alabama piled up 227 rushing yards, and Ryan Coleman-Williams provided the explosive element outside with five catches for 130 yards. The defense looked equally comfortable, limiting East Carolina to 162 total yards and producing a touchdown of its own on Yhonzae Pierre's interception return.

Kentucky's opener supplied plenty of reasons for optimism, too. Kenny Minchey completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns, distributing those scores to four different receivers in Will Stein's first game as a head coach. The Wildcats produced 506 total yards in the 45-13 win over Youngstown State, including 205 on the ground, and held a dangerous rushing quarterback to just 29 net yards. That balance matters against Alabama; Kentucky probably isn't surviving Saturday by asking Minchey to throw 45 times and hoping for fireworks.

Now comes the reality check for both. Alabama's roster speed is obviously a different universe from Youngstown State, but Kentucky also represents Russell's first road start and his first SEC defense as QB1. That's enough to make the matchup more interesting than the logos suggest.

The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Alabama 30, Kentucky 21. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.74 per share to defeat Kentucky, while the Wildcats are trading at $0.24 per share. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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