The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) face the Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Kentucky leads the all-time series, 33-25. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices Indiana at $0.60 per share to win, compared with $0.40 for Kentucky. Those prices imply win probabilities of 60% and 40%, respectively.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

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Indiana vs. Kentucky picks, college basketball predictions

Indiana to win by 3 points or more ($0.55 per share)

($0.55 per share) Over 154.5 combined points ($0.46 per share)

Kentucky vs. Indiana game preview

The rivalry returned to the regular-season schedule last December after a 14-year hiatus, with Kentucky winning 72-60 at Rupp Arena. Friday marks the second installment of the four-game series, which runs through 2028. Indiana coach Darian DeVries has six players averaging double figures, led by Duke transfer Darren Harris at 14.4 points per game. Markus Burton, a Notre Dame transfer, averages 12.2 points per game and has recorded at least four assists in each of Indiana's five outings.

Mark Pope's team has already played a neutral-site game this season, an 89-69 loss to Kansas on Nov. 10. Kentucky responded with two wins, most recently an 88-59 victory over Grambling State on Monday. Freshman guard Mason Williams scored 12 points off the bench in that game and leads Kentucky with four assists per game. He's gone 87 consecutive minutes without a turnover. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Indiana to win by 3 points or more ($0.55 Yes, $0.45 No)

Indiana has outrebounded all five opponents this season, averaging 10 more boards per game. The frontcourt pairing of Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell accounted for 34 points in Tuesday's 81-76 victory over No. 20 Arkansas. Yigitoglu, a 7-foot-2 transfer from SMU, has shot 67.6% from the field this season. Sherrell made seven of his nine field-goal attempts against Arkansas before fouling out in 25 minutes.

Kentucky's Malachi Moreno set career highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds against Grambling State. The sophomore averages nine rebounds per game and has blocked nine shots this season. Kentucky collected 15 offensive rebounds Monday and averages just 10 turnovers per game, compared with Indiana's 11.8. Kalshi prices Indiana winning by at least three points at $0.55 Yes and $0.45 No. SportsLine's model has Indiana winning by three or more points in 55% of simulations. Trade on Indiana-Kentucky here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Over 154.5 combined points ($0.46 Yes, $0.54 No)

Indiana's games have featured 157 combined points on average, with four of the five games producing at least 155 points. The program averages 24 made free throws per game and went 30-of-35 from the foul line Tuesday. Bryce Lindsay leads Indiana with 11 made 3-pointers off the bench, while teammate Jaeden Mustaf is shooting 58.3% from the field. Indiana has scored at least 81 points in every game.

Kentucky is shooting 50.3% from the field and averages 81.8 points per game. Milan Momcilovic has made 14 3-pointers at a 40% clip, and Zoom Diallo is shooting 60% from the field. Kentucky's defense, meanwhile, has allowed at least 77 points in three games. Kalshi prices more than 154.5 combined points at $0.46 Yes and $0.54 No. SportsLine anticipates an 82-78 Indiana win, with 62.6% of simulations producing at least 155 points. Trade on Indiana-Kentucky here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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