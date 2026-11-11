The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which includes college men's basketball games. The 2026 State Farm Champions Classic will include a matchup between No. 25 Kansas (2-0) and No. 24 Kentucky (2-0) on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kansas opened the 2026-27 season with wins against Fordham and Middle Tennessee State, while Kentucky defeated Manhattan and James Madison last week. Kansas is trading at $0.65 per share to win on Kalshi, while Kentucky to win is trading at $0.36 per share. The $0.65 price per share equates to a 65% probability for Kansas to win. Kansas to win by more than 4.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. More than 157.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kansas vs. Kentucky picks, predictions

Kansas to win by 5 or more points ($0.52)

Fewer than 157.5 points ($0.48)

Pick #1: Kansas to win by 5 or more points

Kalshi probability: 52%

Kansas has cruised to wins by 30 or more points in each of its first two games. Tre White leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.5 points per game, which includes a season-best 22 points against Fordham in the season opener.

Kentucky defeated James Madison, 89-80, in its season opener prior to an 85-57 win against Manhattan in its second game. Milan Momcilovic leads the Wildcats with 15.5 points per game, which includes a season-high 24 points against Manhattan.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Kansas is trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points, while Kentucky is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 157.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Kansas has scored an average of 92.0 points in its first two games, having shot 60.3% from the field and 36.4% on three-point attempts. The Jayhawks have allowed an average of 55.0 points during their two victories.

Kentucky is averaging 87.0 points per game in its first two games, averaging a 52.0% field goal percentage and 37.3% three-point percentage. The Wildcats have allowed an average of 68.5 points per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for these two teams to combine for 152 points on Tuesday.

Kansas and Kentucky scoring a combined total of 158 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams combining to score 157 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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