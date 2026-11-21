The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. Missouri (6-4) hosts Kentucky (7-3) at Faurot Field on Saturday, Nov. 21, with the SEC matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both schools enter the contest with two consecutive losses. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket's prices for a Missouri victory and a Kentucky victory are $0.65 and $0.36 per share, respectively. Those prices imply win probabilities of 65% and 36%. Missouri to win by at least six points is priced at $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No, while more than 48.5 combined points is at $0.54 Yes and $0.47 No. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Missouri to win ($0.65 per share)

Missouri has won four of five home games this season, with the exception a 34-20 loss to Texas on Nov. 7. Two of those home victories came against opponents Kentucky has already faced. Missouri beat Florida 45-17 and Texas A&M 27-6. Kentucky defeated Texas A&M 31-21 on the road but lost to Florida on Nov. 14. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has thrown for 2,379 yards with 21 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Kentucky lost the turnover battle in each of its last two games after winning or breaking even in that department throughout its six-game winning streak. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,160 yards and thrown just two interceptions. Kentucky owns a 3-1 road record, with its only defeat away from home coming at Tennessee. SportsLine's model gives Missouri a 67% probability of winning. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Missouri to win by 6 points or more ($0.49 per Yes share)

All six Missouri victories this season have come by at least 10 points. Conversely, each of Kentucky's three losses came by seven or more. Missouri running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He gained 138 yards at Arkansas on Oct. 31 and has recorded five games with at least 100 rushing yards. Kentucky allows 135.7 rushing yards per game and four yards per carry.

Ahmad Hardy, an All-American in 2025, carried seven times for 33 yards at Georgia in his third appearance since returning from injury. He broke off a season-long 13-yard run in that game. Kentucky running backs CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson have combined for 1,057 rushing yards, with Baxter leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns. SportsLine's simulations give Missouri a 56% probability of winning by six or more points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 48.5 combined points ($0.54 per Yes share)

Six of Missouri's 10 games have featured at least 49 combined points, compared with seven of Kentucky's 10. Missouri averages 29.3 points per game. Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode has accumulated 691 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 47 catches. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass against Georgia, one of three Missouri passing scores in that game. Kentucky's defense has allowed 226.3 passing yards per contest.

Freshman wideout Kenny Darby leads Kentucky with 601 receiving yards and needs one reception to tie the program's freshman record of 50. Tight end Willie Rodriguez already has 50 catches for 467 yards. He's the first Kentucky tight end to catch at least five passes in six consecutive SEC games. Kentucky averages 28.3 points per game, but it's scored 20 combined points in its last two contests. SportsLine's projected final score is 28-21 in Missouri's favor. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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