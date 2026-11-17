The Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, as part of a five-game Tuesday NBA schedule. The Lakers (12-2) have won eight straight games, and they are 5-1 at home this season. Meanwhile, after a 3-1 start, the Hornets have lost eight of their last nine games. The Lakers are trading at $0.73 per contract to win, while the Hornets are priced at $0.28 to win. Trade on Hornets vs. Lakers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other NBA prediction markets available for Lakers vs. Hornets trading, including points scored, team scoring, player props and game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Hornets vs. Lakers prices (via Kalshi)

Hornets vs. Lakers winner Lakers $0.73, Hornets $0.28 Hornets vs. Lakers points 220.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.51) Hornets vs. Lakers margin Lakers to win by more than 7.5 points (YES $0.49, NO $0.52)

Hornets vs. Lakers preview



The Lakers return to Los Angeles after a four-game road trip and are riding an eight-game winning streak overall. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 39 points per game, including scoring at least 40 points in five of seven games in November. The Lakers are 12-2 overall, including 5-1 at home, and they've won four straight at home behind the No. 1 scoring offense at 122.8 ppg.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are stumbling into this. matchup, losers of eight of their last nine games, including two straight. They are 1-5 on the road this season. Brandon Miller is off to a nice start, averaging 19.2 ppg, though. The Hornets are 2-2 against the Lakers over the last two seasons.

For NBA trading, the Lakers are trading at $0.73 per contract to win, with the Hornets at $0.28. Los Angeles is trading at $0.49 to win by more than 7.5 points. Trade on Lakers vs. Hornets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Hornets vs. Lakers picks, predictions

Lakers to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Luka Doncic 8+ assists NO ($0.41 per share)

Lakers to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

The Hornets have been competitive with the Lakers in recent seasons, despite significant differences in win totals at the end of the seasons. The Hornets are 2-2 against the Lakers over their last two meetings, and one of those losses was a five-point Lakers victory. Austin Reaves (heel) and Walker Kessler (leg) are out, leaving the Lakers without their No. 2 and No. 3 scorers. This will allow the Hornets to focus even more on containing Doncic. The model projects the Hornets to win or lose by less than 7.5 points in 64% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Lakers to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.49 per contract, with the NO priced at $0.52. Trade on Hornets vs. Lakers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Luka Doncic 8+ assists NO ($0.41 per share)

"Luka might get to 50 points tonight because he's taking all the shots with Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler both out," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "They combine to receive a little over 34% of Doncic's assists on the season; Kessler gets a bunch of dunk lobs from him. I'm just not sure who Luka passes to tonight now to get nine dimes. Quentin Grimes? Sandro Mamukelashvili?"

Doncic is trading at $0.60 per contract for 8+ assists, while the NO is trading at $0.41 per contract. Trade on Lakers vs. Hornets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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