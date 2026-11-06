The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Lakers host the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams have won three straight, setting up a rematch of the Trail Blazers' Oct. 27 victory. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists the Lakers at $0.58 to win, compared with $0.44 for the Trail Blazers.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers preview

The first Lakers-Trail Blazers meeting wasn't short on points. Portland won 136-129 on October 27, despite 41 points and nine assists from Luka Doncic. Ja Morant and Deni Avdija scored 23 apiece for the visitors, and Damian Lillard buried a late 3-pointer to close it out. The Blazers finished with 34 fourth-quarter points. Friday brings a rematch, but Morant won't play after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Portland hasn't slowed down without him. Lillard scored 25 in Wednesday's 132-119 win over Phoenix, with Donovan Clingan adding 24 points and 11 rebounds. Avdija contributed 21 points and 12 assists, and the Blazers used a 43-point second quarter to take a 13-point halftime lead. That followed Monday's 118-110 victory over Denver, when Avdija scored 28 and Clingan grabbed 18 rebounds. Portland has won five consecutive road games, even with its backcourt rotation changing.

The Lakers have answered their first loss to Portland with another productive stretch from their offense. Doncic scored 40 in Wednesday's 116-103 win over Sacramento, his sixth straight game with at least 35. Austin Reaves contributed 21 points, while Walker Kessler had 15 points and four blocks. Los Angeles also scored 138 against Miami on Monday, when Doncic finished with 42 points and 13 assists. The rematch counts toward the NBA Cup group stage, with both teams riding three-game winning streaks. Trade on Lakers-Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Lakers to win ($0.58)

There's more behind the Lakers' 7-2 start than Doncic's scoring streak. They've won four of their five home games and averaged 130 points in those contests. Doncic scored 45 against Toronto on Sunday, adding 15 rebounds and six assists in a 131-125 victory. A night later, the Lakers scored 60 points in the paint against Miami. Coach JJ Redick has gotten contributions throughout his rotation, which could help against a Trail Blazers defense allowing 110.7 points per game.

The rebounding battle deserves a look. Portland averages 47.4 rebounds to the Lakers' 39.9, with Clingan becoming a difficult assignment around the basket. Kessler pulled down 15 rebounds against Miami before blocking four shots Wednesday against Sacramento. Los Angeles also turned 18 Kings turnovers into 23 points, an example of how its defense can create scoring chances. Reaves offers another option: he scored 27 against Miami and has averaged 23.3 points through nine games. Portland can answer with Lillard's outside shooting and Avdija's ability to find teammates.

The Blazers are unbeaten in five road games, but their October victory came with Morant contributing 23 points. Without him, Portland has turned to extra playmaking from Jrue Holiday, who had 10 assists in Monday's win at Denver. Kalshi lists a Lakers win at $0.58. SportsLine gives Los Angeles a 66% chance and predicts a 120-114 Lakers victory. Trade on Lakers-Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi offers risk management tools that traders can use at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. For more information, see the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.