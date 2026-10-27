The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, and it's the last chance in the NBA tonight to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff for this nationally televised matchup is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 3-0 entering this matchup, and the Trail Blazers are 2-0. Trade on Lakers vs. Trail Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has dozens of listed NBA prediction markets for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Los Angeles to win is priced at $0.56 per share, which equates to a 56% win probability. Meanwhile, Portland is priced at $0.45 per share to win. If you're interested in NBA player props, Luka Doncic to score 35+ points is priced at $0.42 per share, while NO is $0.61 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers prices (via Kalshi)

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers winner Los Angeles $0.56, Portland $0.45 Lakers vs. Trail Blazers points 235.5 total points to be scored (More $0.46, Less $0.55) Lakers vs. Trail Blazers margin Los Angeles to win by more than 3.5 (YES $0.46, NO $0.55)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers preview

LeBron James left for the 76ers this offseason, but Luka Doncic has led the Lakers to a perfect start. The two-time NBA scoring champion is averaging 34.3 points, 8.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game over his first three outings. Austin Reaves is also carrying a heavier load after signing an offseason extension, as he's averaging 26.7 points per game and shooting 61.5% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Portland is also off to an undefeated start with wins over the Suns and Kings. The Trail Blazers have also had three days of rest heading into this matchup, and that's always a luxury for a team depending on a pair of 36-year-old guards in Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. Lillard is averaging 22.0 points per game early in the season and Holiday is playing a pivotal role off the bench. Trade on Los Angeles vs. Portland here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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