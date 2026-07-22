LeBron James next team predictions: Heat jump ahead Cavs after mistakenly published press conference link

LeBron James is going to be moving on to a new team after his agent Rich Paul said the superstar will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. James has been linked to the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers but the three Eastern Conference teams appear to the focus of his decision. Paul says there's no timeline yet for James' decision and since money is not the question, this saga could drag on into the first week of August. James has said he wants to play competitive basketball again and while the Lakers weren't necessarily in rebuilding mode, the four teams James has been linked to offer a quicker path to a championship at the moment. Trade on where LeBron will play next season and more NBA markets at Kalshi using promo code CBSSPORTS, where new users can get up to $500 when they make $25+ in trades:

The latest prediction markets for James' next team saw a big shift as the Heat have now become the frontrunners to land the four-time MVP. There was a scheduled video stream on the official Heat YouTube channel for James' introductory press conference for July 27 which, according to a team spokesperson, was mistakenly published in anticipation of the star signing in South Beach.

James' next team Market rates at Kalshi Heat $0.50 Cavaliers $0.30 Warriors $0.13 76ers $0.10 Timberwolves $0.02

The potential move to Golden State first gained traction when Draymond Green declined his player option, freeing up cap space for the Warriors to potentially lure James and then swing a trade for Anthony Davis. That hasn't materialized as the Wizards haven't made Davis available, and James' focus has reportedly been on the three teams in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland and Miami are familiar environments for the King, and the 76ers may not have ever been in consideration had they not landed Jaylen Brown in a deal. With Brown, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid in the mix, James could be surrounded by the most talent he's had since his Miami days. With Giannis Antetokounmpo officially being introduced as a member of the Heat, there's a possible Big 3 there with the Greek Freak, James and Bam Adebayo.

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While James' final call will have an impact on several other free agency transactions and the league schedule, perhaps the biggest shift will come in the 2026-27 NBA title prediction market. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who lost to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in the Western Conference Finals, are the slight frontrunners over San Antonio to win the title this upcoming season. The Spurs are a hair below Oklahoma City, while Miami has pulled slightly ahead of the defending champions New York Knicks in the third spot.

The Cavaliers are not officially in the top five yet but if James were to come back to the franchise for a third time, they would surely overtake one of the teams in the East in the title picture. That would most likely be Miami, which would be losing out on James should he choose to return to Cleveland.

Team Market rates to win 2026-27 NBA championship at Kalshi Thunder $0.22 Spurs $0.20 Heat $0.09 Knicks $0.08 Celtics $0.07