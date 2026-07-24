LeBron James signs with 76ers: How the King impacts Philadelphia's title, East chances on Kalshi

The LeBron James free agency saga is finally over.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports James is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, immediately forming new superstar core in the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers already made waves this offseason by trading Paul George and draft picks to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown, and now add arguably the greatest player in NBA history to a roster already featuring Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe.

James had said he wanted to play competitive basketball again, and joining Philadelphia means he's likely to not only be on a contending team but also won't be tasked with carrying the bulk of the scoring load every night. With Maxey, Brown and Embiid in the mix, James will likely settle into a facilitator role when running with the starters.

Here's how the prediction markets at Kalshi reacted to the news of James joining the 76ers. He was expected to land with either the Miami Heat ($0.43 per share) or Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.37 per share) instead of Philadelphia ($0.08 per share) but now that he's going to Philly, the 76ers can dream of a parade.

Make predictions after James' decision to join the 76ers on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

NBA 2026-27 title predictions (via Kalshi)

As expected, the 76ers made a major jump in the title market. They were trading at less than $0.05 per share as of Thursday afternoon but made some strides late into the evening and are now only behind the Thunder and Spurs when it comes to who will lift the trophy next summer. Of course, the major factor here is still Embiid's health. The 2023 league MVP played just 38 games last season and did come back for the playoffs but took some time to look like himself. If he can stay healthy for the stretch run, the 76ers will have enough firepower to tangle with the likes of the Knicks, Spurs and Thunder. New York brings back most of its championship group from a year ago, though Mitchell Robinson is gone. Miami will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo but Philadelphia's starting lineup is hard to dismiss with James in the fold.

NBA 2026-27 East winner predictions (via Kalshi)

Philadelphia 76ers ($0.24)

New York Knicks ($0.19)

Boston Celtics ($0.17)

Miami Heat ($0.09)

Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.08)

Toronto Raptors ($0.08)

Indiana Pacers ($0.07)

Detroit Pistons ($0.06)

The 76ers have overtaken the Knicks as the frontrunners to win the East next season thanks to James' arrival. These are the two best starting lineups in the conference, and both would have a case to be the best starting five (when healthy) in the NBA. The Celtics, Heat and Cavaliers are all worthy challengers, while the Raptors are hoping to recapture some magic with Kawhi Leonard if and when that trade goes through. The Pacers should be a playoff contender with Tyrese Haliburton back, but it feels like one of New York or Philadelphia will be representing the East in the Finals. These teams met in the playoffs with New York sweeping Philly. James' presence should change things substantially.