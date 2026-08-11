Liberty vs. Caitlin Clark and Fever WNBA picks, predictions: Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $500 bonus

The WNBA will take center stage on Tuesday as the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty meet in a matchup of the last two Commissioner's Cup winners. The Fever will have Caitlin Clark in the lineup after her technical foul against the Chicago Sky was rescinded, though she continues to be listed as probable with a back injury. Sophie Cunningham is not on the injury report after taking a hard foul late in Saturday's game. The Liberty have won four in a row, most recently taking out the defending champion Aces in blowout fashion on Sunday. If you're looking to make picks at prediction markets on Tuesday's game, use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when making $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best Liberty vs. Fever trades for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Liberty to win vs. Fever ($0.44)

Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points ($0.74)

Caitlin Clark 10+ assists ($0.47)

Liberty to win vs. Fever ($0.44)



The Fever are projected to win as the home side, but the Liberty are catching fire right now. They've won four in a row, and despite some early struggles, they are just a half-game back of the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings. That's how close the playoff teams are to each other, and New York has the advantage of being a championship group. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are all good to go, although Satou Sabally is out with a concussion. Indiana will also be using this game as a measuring stick, but New York has more momentum right now. Trade on Liberty to win vs. Fever with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points ($0.74)



Mitchell has scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive games, which is a WNBA single-season record. She scored 28 in the overtime loss to Las Vegas last Thursday before dropping 27 on the Sky on Saturday. She's averaging 24.2 points per game on the season and has not really been in danger of seeing this streak end, with her lone scare being a 20-point outing against the Golden State Valkyries. Golden State's defense is the best in the league, and while New York has some solid defensive personnel, Mitchell should keep cooking on Tuesday. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on Mitchell's point total in Liberty vs. Fever and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Caitlin Clark 10+ assists ($0.47)



In both previous games against the Liberty this season, Clark fell short of the double-digit assist mark. However, she has hit double-digit assists in three of her last four games. Even though the league quickly rescinded Clark's technical foul to prevent an automatic suspension, there's bound to be some pent-up frustration for the third-year guard. With Mitchell and Aliyah Boston playing well right now as scorers, Clark should settle into a pass-heavy role on Tuesday while still launching some deep triples just to keep the Liberty on their toes. Trade on Clark's assist total with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 when you make $25+ in trades:

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