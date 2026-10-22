Conference USA will take center stage on Thursday, Oct. 22, with Liberty visiting Kennesaw State in a conference tilt. The Flames are 5-1 on the year and are one of two teams -- the other being Jacksonville State -- that haven't lost a CUSA game yet this season. The Owls are looking to move in the right direction after a 1-5 start to the year that includes an active five-game losing streak. This comes after KSU won Conference USA in 2025. Sports fans can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps and make predictions for college football on Thursday. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Liberty vs. Kennesaw State predictions on Polymarket

Liberty to win: 79%

Kennesaw State to win: 22%

Liberty to win by more than 10.5: Yes 48%, No 52%

More than 50.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Liberty to win: 79%

The Flames have been a good team under head coach Jamey Chadwell, and Liberty has responded after a 4-8 season last year by starting out 5-1. The Flames' lone loss was in Week 1 to undefeated James Madison. Liberty has an elite defense, allowing 15.3 PPG this year. The Flames win in 59% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

A Liberty win is trading at 79% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Kennesaw State to win: 22%

The Owls have had a rough start to 2026. After beating West Georgia 47-0 in Week 1, Kennesaw State has lost five in a row. The Owls had won the conference last year, so this fall from grace has been very notable. There have been signs of progress of late, with each of KSU's last three losses coming by seven combined points. The SportsLine model has the Owls winning 41% of the time.

A Kennesaw State win is 22% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Liberty to win by more than 10.5: Yes 48%, No 52%

The Flames have won five games in a row, and each of the last four have been by at least 16 points. The Owls, on the other hand, are losers of five straight, though the last three have been by three points or less. The SportsLine model thinks this one will be close as Kennesaw State loses by less than 10.5 points, or wins outright, in 66% of simulations.

A Flames win by more than 10.5 points is 48% at Polymarket. An Owls loss by fewer than 10.5 points, or a KSU win, is 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

More than 50.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Each of these teams has had just two of their six games see at least 51 total points scored. The Flames have one of the nation's best defenses in terms of points allowed per game, and the Owls are 107th in scoring and are 66th in scoring defense. The SportsLine model thinks those trends will get bucked on Thursday as more than 50.5 points occurs in nearly 66% of simulations.

Liberty and Kennesaw State combining to score 51 or more points is trading at 51% on Polymarket. The game ending with 50 or fewer points is 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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