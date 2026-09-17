The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 2 of the NFL season. The first official Thursday Night Football matchup of the 2026 NFL season will kick off the Week 2 slate with a matchup between the Lions (1-0) and Bills (1-0) in the first regular-season game ever played at the new Highmark Stadium. The Lions are coming off a 31-30 overtime win against the Saints, while the Bills defeated the Texans, 36-31, on the road in Week 1. Both offenses looked like the juggernauts many expected entering the season. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Bills picks, player props

Josh Allen (Bills): 1+ passing touchdown ($0.86)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions): More than 25+ receiving yards ($0.60)

James Cook III (Bills): Fewer than 70 rushing yards ($0.44)

Jared Goff (Lions): More than 23.5 completions ($0.49)

Josh Allen (Bills): 1+ passing touchdown ($0.86)

Josh Allen was already in MVP form during his Week 1 debut, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 29 passing. The Bills' star has thrived in three career games against the Lions, throwing for 819 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, which includes 362 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing in a 48-42 shootout during their last meeting in December 2024. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Allen will throw for 1.6 touchdowns on average against the Lions. Allen is trading at $0.86 per share to throw at least one touchdown on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions): More than 25+ receiving yards ($0.60)

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a monster performance in Week 1, finishing with 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts, as well as five receptions for 30 yards. Gibbs was expected by many to be the top fantasy football player in 2026 as he'd no longer split carries with departing veteran David Montgomery, with his rushing numbers likely seeing an increase.

Gibbs has always excelled as an all-purpose back, coming off a career-best 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Gibbs will record 27.3 yards receiving on average on Thursday. Gibbs is trading at $0.60 per share to record 25 or more receiving yards at Kalshi. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

James Cook III (Bills): Fewer than 70 rushing yards ($0.44)

James Cook III was the NFL's rushing leader in 2025, but was limited to just 57 yards on 13 rushing attempts in Week 1. The Lions allowed a combined 91 rushing yards on 25 attempts by the Saints in Week 1.

Cook recorded 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 rushing attempts during his last appearance against Detroit in 2024. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Cook will record 62.8 yards rushing on average against the Lions, as he's recorded less than the projected market in four of his last five home games. Cook is trading at $0.44 per share to record fewer than 70 yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jared Goff (Lions): More than 23.5 completions ($0.49)

Jared Goff threw for 26 completions during what turned out to be an overtime shootout in Week 1. Thursday's game could see a similar result with two high-powered offenses.

Goff is averaging 26.0 pass completions per game in his last five games. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Goff will record a 24.4 completion average against the Bills. Goff is trading at $0.49 per share to complete 24 or more completions at Kalshi. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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