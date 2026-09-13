The Detroit Lions will host the New Orleans Saints at 12 pm. E.T on Sunday during NFL Week 1. The Lions are looking to roar back into the NFC playoff picture behind Jared Goff and an explosive core of skill players led by Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs steps into an even bigger role in 2026 with David Montgomery now in Houston. Detroit is priced at $0.75 per share to beat the Saints, who are priced at $0.26 per share. Goff to throw for 2+ touchdowns is priced at $0.63 per share on Kalshi. Ahead of this Week 1 NFL football game, let's take a closer look at the different trading markets available at two of the most reliable prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket. Click here to get started trading at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Lions also revamped their offensive line and added DJ Wonnum to play alongside veteran Aidan Hutchinson to bolster the pass rush. New Orleans arrives with its own new-look offense as second-year quarterback Tyler Shough takes the reins after an encouraging finish to his rookie season. Travis Etienne Jr. joins Alvin Kamara in the backfield and rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson among the Saints' new weapons.

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Saints vs. Lions prediction markets

Lions to win: $0.75 per share (Polymarket)

Jahmyr Gibbs 90+ rush yards: $0.45 per share (Polymarket)

Detroit to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

Detroit Lions to win: $0.75 per share (Polymarket)

Football fans looking for prediction market bonuses should know that Detroit's offense scored 481 points last season, which was 4th in the NFL. Detroit is priced at $0.74 per share to beat the Saints, who are priced at $0.27 per share. Jared Goff returns after throwing 35 touchdowns in 2025, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams giving Detroit one of the league's most dangerous collections of skill talent. The Lions also enter 2026 with Aidan Hutchinson coming off a 14-plus-sack season and looking to make the game difficult for a young Saints quarterback.

A Lions win against the Saints is trading at $0.74 per share on Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Jahmyr Gibbs 90+ rushing yards: $0.45 per share (Polymarket)

Anyone in prediction market legal states should remember that Jahmyr Gibbs reaching 90 rushing yards or more is priced at $0.47 per share on Kalshi, as he is Detroit's biggest offensive threat. Gibbs remains the centerpiece of the ground game for the Lions, and New Orleans will have to account for his ability to make sharp cuts and convert them into six points.

Jamyr Gibbs is trading at $0.45 per share for 90+ rushing yards at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Lions to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes 46 cents, No 55 cents (Kalshi)

Detroit is priced at $0.54 per share on Polymarket to win by 6 or more points, and the question is whether the Lions can turn their home-field advantage into a touchdown-plus victory. New Orleans has plenty of incentive to make that difficult behind second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who will get his first full season as the starter after the Saints finished strong in 2025 by winning four of their final five games. New Orleans returns Chris Olave after a 100-catch, 1,163-yard, nine-touchdown season. The Saints also added Travis Etienne Jr. to a backfield that still features Alvin Kamara, giving Kellen Moore another explosive option as he enters his second year as head coach.

Detroit winning by eight or more points is $0.46 a share at Kalshi, while the Lions winning by seven or fewer points is trading at $0.55 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 49.5 points: Yes 52 cents, No 49 cents (Kalshi)

More than 49.5 total points is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, and less than 49.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. This is a matchup that features Detroit's established firepower offense going up against a Saints offense trying to make improvements. Detroit converted 62.5% of its red-zone trips last season while New Orleans finished at only 44.4%, so a high-scoring game may ultimately depend on whether the Saints' revamped offense can turn promising drives into touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The Saints also could take advantage of Detroit's reduced secondary.

The Lions and Saints, combining for 49 points or more is priced at $0.52 per share at Kalshi, while scoring 49 or fewer combined points is trading at $0.49 per share. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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