The Detroit Lions come into Week 9 of the 2026 season after taking out the Minnesota Vikings, ensuring the 1972 Miami Dolphins would have at least one more season as the only team to finish a season undefeated. The Lions will carry that momentum into Sunday's showdown against the 2026 Dolphins, who have managed to win just once in this campaign. Sports fans trying to make predictions for Lions vs. Dolphins can look into the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $25 in bonus credits once they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Lions vs. Dolphins predictions on Polymarket

Lions to win: 75%

Dolphins to win: 26%

Lions to win by more than 6.5 points: 53%

More than 50.5 points: 50%

Lions to win: 75%

Detroit's defense has struggled all season, but a chilling injury to Jack Campbell in Week 8 might've lit a fire under this unit. The Lions bottled up the Vikings and now hope to contain the Dolphins, who are 27th in yards per game and 31st in points per game. Campbell is not going to play in this game, but his recovery has been encouraging so far. The Lions win this game in 73% of SportsLine simulations.

A Detroit win trades at 75% at Polymarket.

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Dolphins to win: 26%

Miami might not necessarily be trying to be a contender this season, but the Dolphins aren't getting blown out routinely. After struggling in the first three games, each of Miami's last four contests have been decided by one possession. The Dolphins have been decent defensively, which could give them a chance against Detroit's high-powered attack. The question is whether Malik Willis and the offense can muster enough points to remain competitive. The Dolphins win in 27% of SportsLine simulations.

At Polymarket, a Miami win trades at 26%.

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Lions to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 53%, No 48%

As mentioned earlier, Miami's last three games have all been decided by one possession. Only one of those margins was greater than 6.5 points. Two of Detroit's five wins have been by more than 6.5 points, and each of their last two wins were by less than this margin. However, the SportsLine model sees Detroit winning by seven or more points in 57% of simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 53%. The Dolphins to win, or lose by less than 6.5 points, trades at 48%.

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More than 50.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

The Lions have one of the best offenses in the league and might come close to this number on their own. They are first in yards per game and third in points per game, so Miami's defense is likely only going to hold them off for a short amount of time. If Miami's lethargic offense can control some clock, there's a possibility this contest stays somewhat competitive. The SportsLine model has more than 50.5 points being scored in 64% of simulations.

The teams combining for more than 50.5 points is 50% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with less than 50.5 points is 51%.

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