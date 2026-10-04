The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including when the Carolina Panthers (1-2) host the Detroit Lions (2-1) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Lions defeated the New York Jets, 31-24, at home in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Panthers fell under .500 with a 21-18 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Kalshi prices the Lions at $0.65 per share to beat the Panthers, and more than 51.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share. Jahmyr Gibbs to record 90+ rushing yards is trading at $0.57 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Best Lions vs. Panthers props

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions): 90+ rushing yards ($0.57)

Bryce Young (Panthers): Under 250+ passing yards ($0.52)

Jameson Williams (Lions): 50+ receiving yards ($0.53)

Chuba Hubbard (Panthers): Under 60+ rushing yards ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Jahmyr Gibbs- 90+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 57%

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in rushing yards during each of the past two seasons, despite sharing carries with veteran former teammate David Montgomery.

That production has spiked since Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans during the offseason.

Gibbs, who many sites projected as the consensus No. 1 player in fantasy football, has been one of the league's best all-purpose backs with 307 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries, as well as 18 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibbs has exceeded his projected rushing market in three of his last five games, averaging 85.6 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Gibbs will record 105.0 on average against the Panthers.

Gibbs is trading at $0.57 per share to record 90 or more rushing yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Bryce Young- 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 51%

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for an NFL-best 939 yards and is averaging 313.0 passing yards per game, along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, in three games.

Young has thrown for more than 250 yards in every game so far and is facing a Lions defense that has allowed a league-worst 299.3 passing yards per game.

The former No. 1 overall pick has, however, thrown for fewer yards than his projected market in five of his last eight games at home and is averaging 199.6 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Young will throw for 197.2 yards on average against the Lions.

Young is trading at $0.52 per share to throw for fewer than 250 yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Jameson Williams- 50+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has yet to have a breakout performance in 2026.

Williams has recorded 10 receptions for 127 yards in three games, which included a season-best four receptions for 49 yards in Week 3, and ranks fourth in receiving behind fellow wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Williams has, however, exceeded his receiving yards market projection in five of his last eight road games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will record 65.6 receiving yards on average against the Panthers.

Williams is trading at $0.53 per share to record 50 or more receiving yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Chuba Hubbard- 60+ rushing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 42%

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has recorded a higher rushing total in each game.

Hubbard finished Week 1 with 49 yards on 10 carries, Week 2 with 53 yards on 12 carries and Week 3 with 82 yards on 19 carries.

The former Oklahoma State standout has, however, recorded less than his rushing yards market projection in four of the last five games when the Panthers aren't favored, averaging 28.8 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Hubbard will record 49.8 rushing yards on average against the Lions.

Hubbard is trading at $0.44 per share to record fewer than 60 rushing yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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