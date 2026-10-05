The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kalshi prices the Lions at $0.67 per share to win outright on Sunday Night Football, compared with $0.36 for the Panthers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Two player predictions add another layer to the Sunday night matchup. Jared Goff throwing for 275+ passing yards is priced at $0.40 per share on Kalshi, while Chuba Hubbard finishing with fewer than 60 rushing yards is available at $0.44 per share. SportsLine's model has Detroit winning 28-26. Its player projections call for 299.5 passing yards from Goff and 49.8 rushing yards from Hubbard.

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For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Lions vs. Panthers picks, predictions, props

Panthers vs. Lions: Detroit to win outright ($0.67 per share)

Jared Goff: 275+ passing yards ($0.40 per share)

Chuba Hubbard: Fewer than 60 rushing yards ($0.44 per share)

Lions to win outright ($0.67 per share)

Detroit has leaned on ball security and an offense that keeps finding the endzone. Goff has 802 passing yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, and the Lions have turned the ball over only once all season. Jahmyr Gibbs has added six touchdowns while topping 100 scrimmage yards in every game. That combination gives Detroit several ways to attack a Carolina defense that has already seen some wild swings.

Carolina has shown real fight on offense, but its defense has allowed 27.7 points per game through three weeks. The Panthers have generated multiple sacks in every outing, so Detroit's protection will still get tested. SportsLine has the Lions winning 28-26, which keeps this matchup close deep into Sunday night. Kalshi prices Detroit to win outright at $0.65 per share. The Lions' ability to protect the ball and finish drives makes that the first prediction here. Trade on Panthers-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jared Goff (DET | QB), 275+ passing yards ($0.40 per share)

Goff has been one of the steadier quarterbacks in football through September. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, giving him 802 yards and eight scores without an interception for the season. Detroit's offense has also scored 31 points in every game, and Goff has kept the passing game moving without forcing the ball downfield.

Carolina's pass rush can make quarterbacks work. The Panthers have recorded multiple sacks in all three games and produced six quarterback hits against Cleveland. Even so, Detroit kept Goff in rhythm against the Jets, and he completed 25 of 32 passes while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. SportsLine's player model has Goff at 299.5 passing yards on average. Kalshi lists Goff to reach 275 passing yards at $0.40 per share, making that the second prediction for Sunday night. Trade on Panthers-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chuba Hubbard (CAR | RB), fewer than 60 rushing yards ($0.44 per share)

Hubbard finally found a little more room in Cleveland, carrying 19 times for a season-high 82 yards. His first two games were far quieter, though, with 49 yards against Chicago and 53 at Atlanta. Carolina is averaging 97 rushing yards per game as a team, and the Panthers have spent much of September leaning on Bryce Young to move the offense through the air.

Detroit just held the Jets to 58 rushing yards, and its front played with more force after the loss at Buffalo. That creates a difficult setup for Hubbard, especially if Carolina falls behind and has to increase its passing volume. SportsLine's player model has Hubbard at 49.8 rushing yards, while its listed rushing card also leans toward fewer than 66.5. Kalshi prices Hubbard to finish with fewer than 60 rushing yards at $0.44 per share. That's the third prediction for Sunday night. Trade on Panthers-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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