The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which includes college men's basketball games. No. 5 Texas Tech (5-0) will face No. 25 Louisville (3-1) in the Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Louisville guard Isaac Ellis will miss tonight's contest with an ankle injury. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas Tech remains undefeated through its first five games, while Louisville's one loss came against Memphis on November 15. Texas Tech is trading at $0.67 per share to win on Kalshi, while Louisville to win is trading at $0.35 per share. The $0.67 price per share equates to a 65% probability for Texas Tech to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas Tech vs. Louisville picks, predictions

Texas Tech to win by 5.5 or more points YES ($0.49)

Fewer than 153.5 points ($0.51)

Pick #1: Texas Tech to win by more than 5.5 points YES ($0.49)

Kalshi probability: 49%

Senior guard Cruz Davis leads Texas Tech with 16.4 points and 5.0 assists per game. Davis matched his season-best scoring total with 20 points, four assists and four rebounds during last Wednesday's 86-41 win against LSU New Orleans.

Junior forward Flory Bidunga leads Louisville with 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Bidunga recorded a season-best 25 points and 12 rebounds during last Thursday's 83-69 win against Stetson.

Texas Tech is trading at $0.49 per share to win by six or more points, while Louisville is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 153.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Texas Tech is averaging 82.0 points per game, which ranks ninth among Big 12 teams and includes a season-high 88 points against Stonehill. The Red Raiders lead the conference with 51.2 points allowed per game, which includes a season-low 37 points allowed against Stonehill and a season-high 78 points allowed against then-No. 3 Illinois in a six-point victory.

Louisville is averaging 88.0 points per game, which is fifth among ACC teams and includes a season-high 107 points against Morehead State and a season-low 78 points in its lone loss at Memphis. The Cardinals rank 14th among ACC teams with 73.5 points allowed per game, the highest total coming in their 98-78 loss to Memphis.

Texas Tech and Louisville scoring a combined total of 154 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams combining to score 153 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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