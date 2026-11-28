Sports fans interested in partaking in predictions during Week 13 of the 2026 college football season can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. We've reached Rivalry Week, and that means the Governor's Cup between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at noon ET. The Cardinals can win nine games yet again under Jeff Brohm, while Kentucky hopes to log its eighth win in Will Stein's first year in Lexington. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Louisville vs. Kentucky prediction markets at Kalshi

Louisville to win: $0.58

Kentucky to win: $0.43

Louisville to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

More than 54.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Louisville to win: $0.58

The Cardinals looked like they were going to be a factor in the ACC with a win over SMU early in the season. While a loss to NC State may have derailed Louisville's chances at the College Football Playoff, the Cardinals can still show consistency with a win here against Kentucky. Brohm has won at least nine games in each of his seasons at Louisville, and he's won the last two games in this rivalry series. Louisville wins in 51% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations. The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

A trade on Louisville to win at Kalshi is $0.58 per share. That price equates to a 58% probability in the latest Louisville vs. Kentucky odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Kentucky to win: $0.43

The Wildcats defeated Brohm's Cardinals in the first season of his current tenure at Louisville as part of a five-game winning streak in the Governor's Cup. Stein is hoping to snap a two-game skid for Kentucky in this rivalry and also achieve eight wins. Kentucky appeared to be a CFP contender at one point this season but has lost three games in a row entering Saturday. The SportsLine model has Kentucky winning in 49% of simulations.

You can trade on Kentucky to win at Kalshi for $0.43 per share. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Louisville to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Kentucky has lost each of its last three games by at least seven points. Louisville is on a six-game winning streak, and five of those victories have been by more than 2.5 points. The Cardinals have outscored the Wildcats 82-14 over the last two years is this rivalry, so Brohm definitely isn't shy about running up the points. However, the SportsLine model believes Kentucky keeps it close as the Wildcats lose by less than 2.5 points, or win outright, 56% of the time.

You can back the Wildcats to lose by less than 2.5 points, or win, at Kalshi at $0.48 per share. Louisville winning by more than 2.5 points is $0.53 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 54.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

As mentioned above, Brohm is not shy about putting up points on his rivals. Louisville has been one of the best scoring teams in the country, averaging 38.6 points per game. The Cardinals have scored 40 or more points in six of their 11 games. Kentucky has slowed down a bit offensively, averaging just 11.3 points per game over the last three games. However, they are averaging 27.0 points per game on the season as a whole. The SportsLine model sees these teams topping 54.5 points in 60.3% of simulations.

This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.47 per share, while the teams scoring less than 54.5 points is priced at $0.54 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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