Week 1 of the 2026 college football season continues Sunday, Sept. 6, and one of the three FBS games on the schedule is a showdown between ranked teams, with the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Ole Miss Rebels in Nashville. The Cardinals won nine games under coach Jeff Brohm in 2025 and hope to be a factor in the ACC race at the end of the season. The Rebels are trying to get back to the College Football Playoff after losing in last year's semifinals. If you want to make predictions for Sunday's Louisville vs. Ole Miss battle, you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades or the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $50 trading bonus once you deposit $10 or more. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Louisville vs. Ole Miss prediction markets

Louisville to win: $0.29 (Kalshi)

Ole Miss to win: $0.72 (Kalshi)

Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 56%, No 46% (Polymarket)

More than 55.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52% (Polymarket)

Louisville to win: $0.29 (Kalshi)

Anyone looking for prediction market bonuses should know Brohm has won at least nine games in each season at Louisville, so there are some expectations for the Cardinals in the ACC. Louisville brings in a new transfer quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz, who did not get many snaps at Ohio State. The Cardinals bring back their top two running backs in Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown, but there's a lot of transfers on the rest of this offense.

A Louisville win at Kalshi is trading at $0.29 per share. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ole Miss to win: $0.72 (Kalshi)

Anyone in prediction market legal states should remember there was plenty of chatter in Oxford with Lane Kiffin departing for LSU, and Rebels fans are certainly waiting for Week 3 to play the Magnolia Bowl. However, the focus for the team this week is a ranked Cardinals squad. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back after leading Ole Miss to the CFP semifinal. Kewan Lacy comes back at running back and Deuce Alexander will may be the team's lead receiver. Additionally, Ole Miss is bringing back most of its offensive line. The SportsLine model has the Rebels winning this game in 74% of simulations.

An Ole Miss win at Kalshi is priced at $0.72 per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 56%, No 46% (Polymarket)

The SportsLine model has Ole Miss winning by more than seven points in 49% of simulations. The Rebels won by more than a touchdown in seven of their 11 games, and they had one win by exactly seven points. Five of those wins came at the end of the regular season. Louisville won outright or lost by less than seven points in nine games.

Ole Miss to win by more than 6.5 points is 56% at Polymarket while Louisville to win, or lose by less than 6.5 points, is 46%. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

More than 55.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52% (Polymarket)

Louisville's offense was explosive under Brohm last season, averaging 29.9 points per game last season. Ole Miss was even better, averaging 36.9 points per game. The SportsLine model sees these teams being a bit less productive on that side of the ball in Week 1, as they combine for less than 55.5 points in 69% of simulations.

Polymarket sees these teams scoring less than 55.5 points in 52% of outcomes, while they score more than 55.5 combined points in 49% of outcomes. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

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