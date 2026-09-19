Saturday's Magnolia Bowl has an unusual subplot. No. 8 Ole Miss welcomes No. 7 LSU to Oxford at 7:30 p.m. ET, marking Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since leaving the Rebels for LSU. Pete Golding's team is 2-0 after scoring 41 points in each of its first two games. LSU arrives unbeaten as well, having defeated Clemson 51-10 before dispatching Louisiana Tech 45-14. Kalshi prices Ole Miss at $0.42 per share to defeat LSU, with the Tigers at $0.59 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine expects less variance than the game-winner prices suggest. Its Projection Model forecasts Ole Miss 27, LSU 25 and gives the Rebels a 53% probability of winning. The model has a stronger opinion on scoring, assigning fewer than 58.5 combined points a 59.5% probability. Kalshi currently prices fewer than 58.5 points at $0.51 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ole Miss vs. LSU game preview

Chambliss has given Golding exactly what Ole Miss needed during the coaching transition. He has completed 44 of 62 passes for 561 yards through two games, throwing five touchdowns against one interception. Deuce Alexander leads the Rebels with 235 receiving yards. Kewan Lacy has supplied 148 yards on the ground. Ole Miss followed its 41-38 escape against Louisville with a far more comfortable 41-9 victory over Charlotte, where Chambliss completed 23 of 26 passes.

LSU presents a dramatic step upward. Sam Leavitt has 574 passing yards through two games and has accounted for seven total touchdowns. The Tigers are averaging 48 points and 586 yards per game, and their defense has been equally imposing by allowing only 12 points per contest. LSU has already recorded 12 sacks. SportsLine still sees little wiggle room, projecting Ole Miss 27, LSU 25. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ole Miss to defeat LSU ($0.42 per share)

Ole Miss already proved last season that it can solve LSU in Oxford, defeating the Tigers 24-19. The Rebels also enter Saturday riding a 13-game home winning streak, which is the third-longest active streak in the FBS. Chambliss has been efficient enough to keep Golding's offense out of extended trouble, and Alexander gives him a legitimate downfield option after averaging more than 18 yards per reception through two games.

LSU's first two performances make this anything but a comfortable proposition. Leavitt has already shown he can stress defenses with his legs, and the Tigers have rushed for 456 yards through two games. SportsLine nevertheless gives Ole Miss a 53% probability of winning and projects a two-point Rebels victory. Kalshi prices Ole Miss to defeat LSU at $0.42 per share, compared with $0.59 for the Tigers. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ole Miss vs. LSU fewer than 58.5 points ($0.51 per share)

LSU's offense has filled up the scoreboard through two weeks, but its defense supplies an equally compelling reason to examine the 58.5-point mark. Clemson managed only 10 points against the Tigers and generated just 145 total yards. Louisiana Tech followed with 14 points. LSU therefore arrives in Oxford permitting 12 points per game and only 142.0 yards per contest.

Ole Miss has already experienced both extremes. Louisville pushed the Rebels into a 41-38 game in Week 1, but Charlotte managed only nine points the following Saturday. The recent history between these teams also fits a lower-scoring script: last year's Ole Miss victory finished 24-19. SportsLine projects 52 combined points this time and assigns fewer than 58.5 a 59.5% probability, its strongest model position among the two markets featured here. Kalshi prices fewer than 58.5 combined points at $0.51 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.