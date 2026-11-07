No. 14 LSU faces No. 5 Alabama in a rivalry game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Both teams have two losses, making it a critical showdown in the College Football Playoff race. Trade on LSU vs. Alabama here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices LSU at $0.67 per share to win, while Alabama is priced at $0.33 per share. The $0.67 price per share equates to a 67% probability for LSU to win. More than 52.5 points scored in Alabama vs. LSU is trading at $0.51 per share. LSU to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Alabama vs. LSU trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Alabama vs. LSU prices (via Kalshi)

LSU vs. Alabama winner LSU $0.67, Alabama $0.33 LSU vs. Alabama points 52.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) LSU vs. Alabama margin LSU to win by more than 5.5 points (YES $0.52, NO $0.48)

LSU vs. Alabama preview

Both teams enter this showdown with two losses, so neither team can afford a loss in this rivalry game. LSU lost to Kentucky in overtime on Oct. 10, but it responded with consecutive blowout wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. Alabama lost back-to-back games to Georgia and Tennessee before beating Texas A&M in a 31-20 final two weeks ago.

The Crimson Tide had a bye last week, giving them extra time to prepare for this contest. Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 67% of his passes for 2,057 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

LSU has won its last two games over Mississippi State and Auburn by a combined score of 69-17. Junior quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,173 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Kalshi has LSU priced at $0.67 to win and $0.52 to win by at least six points. Trade on Alabama vs. LSU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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