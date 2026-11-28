Sports fans interested in making predictions during Week 13 of the 2026 college football season can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football Rivalry Week is upon us, and the Battle for the Boot is set for Saturday at 12:45 ET as the LSU Tigers visit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before you sign up and make trades, ensure prediction markets are legal in your state.

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction markets at Kalshi

LSU to win: $0.85

Arkansas to win: $0.16

LSU to win by more than 14.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

LSU to win: $0.85

Lane Kiffin's Tigers have lost three straight games to drop to 3-5 in SEC play and fully out of the College Football Playoff rankings. With LSU also contending with off-the-field noise, Kiffin's team badly needs a win. Luckily for the Tigers, the Razorbacks have won just two conference games and appear to be overmatched in the SEC.

A trade on LSU to win is $0.85 per share. That price equates to an 85% probability in the latest LSU vs. Arkansas odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Arkansas to win: $0.16

The Razorbacks have just four wins on the season and come off a blowout loss to Texas. But prior to that, Arkansas shellacked a struggling South Carolina team. LSU is struggling mightly at the moment and could be vulnerable to an upset in Fayetteville.

You can trade on Arkansas to win at Kalshi for $0.16 per share. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

LSU to win by more than 14.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

The Tigers have topped out at 21 points scored over the course of their three-game losing streak. Arkansas is capable of giving up big scores, but all of the teams that tagged the Razorbacks for crooked numbers (Texas, Georgia, Utah) look likely to end up in the Playoff. LSU will not be there. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game every 10,000 times, projects LSU to win by 11 points.

You can back the Tigers to win by more than 14.5 points at Kalshi at $0.50 per share. Arkansas winning or losing by fewer than 14.5 points is $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Neither team has had a game that exceeds this number in their last three. Arkansas last had such a game on Oct. 17 against Vanderbilt, while LSU had one on Oct. 24 againsty Auburn. The SportsLine model projects a 31-20 game.

The teams combining to score more than 50.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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