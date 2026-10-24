No. 18 LSU will try to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt when it travels to Auburn on Saturday afternoon. LSU has already lost two games, but it is coming off a 31-0 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State last week. Auburn has won two of its last three games, including a 27-24 win at then-No. 1 Georgia last week. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. LSU is trading at $0.72 per share at Polymarket. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of LSU vs. Auburn, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Auburn vs. LSU for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Auburn vs. LSU preview

LSU is still seeking its first road win of the season, as it lost to Ole Miss and Kentucky in a pair of road games. The Tigers bounced back from the overtime loss to Kentucky with a 31-0 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State last week. Quarterback Sam Leavitt racked up 289 passing yards and four touchdowns, and the Tigers recorded their first SEC shutout since 2007.

Auburn is a two-loss team as well, falling to Florida and Tennessee in two close games. The Tigers bounced back from the loss to Tennessee with a 27-24 win over then-No. 1 Georgia last week, which was one of the biggest stories of the college football season. Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. LSU is trading at $0.72 per share to win on Saturday, and it is $0.48 per share to win by at least eight points. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

LSU vs. Auburn picks, predictions

Auburn to win or lose by 7.5 points or less ($0.53 per share)

More than than 50.5 points scored: ($0.56 per share)

Auburn to win or lose by 7.5 points or less ($0.53 per share)

Auburn continues to prove itself as an undervalued team under first-year head coach Alex Golesh, who led the Tigers to a 27-24 win over then-No. 1 Georgia last week. They are also 3-1 at home this season, with their lone loss coming by just five points against Florida. LSU has been very shaky on the road, falling to Ole Miss and Kentucky in its two road games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Auburn wins or loses by 7.5 points or less in 58% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 50.5 points scored: ($0.56 per share)

LSU has one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, averaging 40.4 points and 504 yards per game. It has scored at least 30 points in all but one game, going over 40 points on three occasions. Auburn has allowed at least 24 points in three of its four SEC games, and quarterback Byrum Brown racked up 265 total yards in the win over Georgia.

The model predicts that 58 points are scored on average and that more than 50.5 points are scored in 65% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 50.5 points at 56% and fewer than 50.5 points at 45%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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