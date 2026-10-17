LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday at noon ET at Tiger Stadium, with the Tigers at 4-2 and the Bulldogs at 4-1. LSU is coming off a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky, while Mississippi State had last week off following a 56-23 loss to Alabama. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.88 per share to win, with Mississippi State at $0.13 with Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor out with an injury. LSU to win by more than 17.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share, while more than 55.5 points checks in at $0.50 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of LSU vs. Mississippi State, we'll look at several prediction markets available at Polymarket. The Bulldogs are the higher-ranked team at No. 16, while LSU comes home at No. 22 after its second loss in three SEC games. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

LSU vs. Mississippi State preview

Sam Leavitt completed 25 of 34 passes for 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to Kentucky, while Dilin Jones led the Tigers in both rushing and receiving. LSU's 4-0 at home, where it has scored at least 35 points in every game.

Mississippi State had an extra week to prepare after its first loss, a 56-23 setback against Alabama. Kamario Taylor still threw for 258 yards with three touchdowns, and Anthony Evans III caught 12 passes for 166 yards with two scores. Taylor's foot injury is going to keep him sidelined on Saturday. SportsLine has LSU winning 38-25. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.88 per share to win, compared with $0.13 for Mississippi State. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

LSU vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions

Mississippi State to win or lose by 17 points or fewer ($0.50 per share)

More than 55.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Mississippi State to win—or lose by 17 points or fewer ($0.50 per share)

Mississippi State has enough recent evidence to make a close game believable. Before the Alabama loss, the Bulldogs beat Missouri 31-24 and won 41-34 at South Carolina. Taylor threw for 360 yards with three touchdowns against Missouri, while Evans has become the passing game's steady target at 114.8 receiving yards per game. The Bulldogs have scored at least 31 points in four of five games.

LSU's been far tougher at home, but SportsLine's own forecast lands right near this figure. Its 38-25 score gives the Tigers a 13-point win, so LSU wouldn't clear Polymarket's 13.5-point question. The Tigers also enter off an overtime loss at Kentucky, their second defeat in three SEC games. Polymarket prices LSU to win by more than 17.5 points at $0.51 per share, while the opposite outcome checks in at $0.50. That makes Mississippi State to win or lose by 17 points or fewer the featured prediction. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 55.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

There hasn't been much mystery about the scoring profile for either team. Mississippi State opened with 62 points against ULM, then scored 38 at Minnesota and 41 at South Carolina. The Bulldogs followed with 31 against Missouri before Alabama held them to 23. LSU's reached at least 34 points in five of six games, with the lone exception coming in a 32-24 loss at Ole Miss.

The Tigers also just played a 35-34 overtime game at Kentucky. Mississippi State has allowed at least 24 points in each of its last three games, including 56 against Alabama. SportsLine's 38-25 forecast adds up to 63 points, 4.5 above the Polymarket figure. Polymarket prices more than 55.5 points at $0.51 per share, compared with $0.50 for fewer than 55.5. The recent scoring from both offenses gives the higher total the better case here. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.