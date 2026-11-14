The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. No. 21 LSU hosts No. 6 Texas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes LSU at $0.62 per share to win, compared with $0.39 for Texas. The $0.62 price per share equates to a 62% implied probability for LSU to win. Saturday's featured selections include Texas staying within four points or winning outright, plus more than 45.5 combined points.

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LSU vs. Texas game preview

LSU's 31-13 loss to Alabama came with an unusual stat line: 457 total yards but only one touchdown. Lane Kiffin's offense moved the ball well enough to reach scoring territory, then had trouble finishing drives. Sam Leavitt has completed 71% of his passes for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jackson Harris leads the receiving corps with 800 yards, and Dilin Jones has 713 on the ground.

Texas arrives with a three-game winning streak after a 34-20 victory at Missouri. Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead pass to Raleek Brown in the fourth quarter. Brown also rushed for 85 yards. Steve Sarkisian's team has beaten four ranked opponents this season. The Longhorns haven't faced LSU since 2019, when the Tigers won 45-38 in Austin. Texas has a 4-2 conference record, compared with 3-3 for LSU. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

LSU vs. Texas odds, picks, predictions

Texas to stay within 4 points or win: $0.53 No on LSU winning by more than 4.5 points

$0.53 No on LSU winning by more than 4.5 points More than 45.5 combined points: $0.52 Yes / $0.50 No

Texas to Stay Within 4 Points ($0.53)

LSU doesn't give opponents much on the ground. The Tigers allow about 85 rushing yards per game, while Texas averages 131.2. Brown has collected 537 rushing yards this season, so that matchup could put more of the offense on Manning's arm. The Texas quarterback has thrown 18 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. His 28 completions at Missouri helped the Longhorns score 21 unanswered points after trailing 20-13.

There's another obstacle for LSU: Texas gives up only 280.1 total yards per game, and opponents complete just 57.7% of their passes. LSU's offense encountered trouble finishing drives most recently against Alabama. Kalshi prices LSU to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.48 Yes and $0.53 No. The No side includes a Texas victory or a loss by four or fewer. SportsLine's simulation puts Texas inside that margin 52% of the time, with an LSU win projected at 28-25. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 45.5 Combined Points ($0.52 Yes, $0.50 No)

Texas and Missouri combined for 54 points last Saturday, helped by three Longhorns touchdowns after halftime. Manning threw three scoring passes, and Brown added a late rushing touchdown. Texas averages 31.1 points per game, while LSU scores 37.1. The Tigers' 31-13 loss to Alabama was the exception last weekend, producing 44 points despite several long LSU possessions that ended without touchdowns.

Neither defense has allowed much scoring over nine games. Texas gives up 17.4 points per contest and has allowed just eight touchdown passes. LSU holds opponents to 17.7 points, with only seven passing touchdowns allowed. Still, LSU's passing attack averages more than 300 yards per game, and Harris has seven receiving touchdowns. Kalshi lists more than 45.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. SportsLine's simulation gives that outcome a 66.4% probability, with a 28-25 LSU victory totaling 53 points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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