The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for NFL prediction markets surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr., who is reportedly being shopped by the Arizona Cardinals to other teams. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll break down the three trading favorites to land the Cardinals wide receiver and then offer a full price list for the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade market on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for a Marvin Harrison Jr. trade

Houston Texans ($0.67 per share)

Despite being off to an 0-4 start, the Houston Texans are reportedly showing interest in the former No. 4 overall pick. Harrison has 108 catches for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first 33 games. However, he only has five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games this season, as he's fallen behind Michael Wilson Jr. and Trey McBride in the pecking order. Houston would look to pair him with superstar wide receiver Nico Collins and would reunite him with his former college quarterback C.J. Stroud. The $0.67 per share represents a 67% probability on Kalshi. Trade on Harrison to the Texans here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Las Vegas Raiders ($0.23 per share)

The Raiders have a superstar tight end in Brock Bowers and Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns entering Week 5. However, Tre Tucker is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than five receptions on the season, so there's a clear need for help at wide receiver. With Tucker stretching the field and Bowers dominating over the middle, Harrison's size and body control could be an ideal fit. The $0.23 per share represents a 23% probability on Kalshi. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Atlanta Falcons ($0.20 per share)

The Atlanta offense has come alive in the last two weeks since Michael Penix returned to the lineup. The Falcons have scored 80 points in wins over the Packers and Saints, but the opportunity to add another threat on the outside has to be alluring. Drake London is an established star on the outside and then Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in football. Kyle Pitts is also an incredibly capable player, so adding Harrison gives the Falcons another weapon to Penix. The $0.20 per share represents a 20% probability on Kalshi. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Marvin Harrison Jr. trade market pricing

Houston Texans ($0.67 per share)

Las Vegas Raiders ($0.23 per share)

Atlanta Falcons ($0.20 per share)

Cincinnati Bengals ($0.15 per share)

Kansas City Chiefs ($0.05 per share)

Philadelphia Eagles ($0.05 per share)

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