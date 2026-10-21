The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Lonestar State will be the site of NBA action on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets to open the 2026-27 season at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are trading at $0.76 per share to beat the Mavericks, who are trading at $0.25 per share. The $0.76 price per share equates to a 76% probability for Houston to win. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Rockets finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record during the 2025-26 regular season before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 26-56 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, predictions

Rockets to win by nine or more points ($0.51)

Fewer than 229.5 points ($0.50)

Pick #1: Rockets to win by nine or more points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant returns for his second season with the Rockets and the 19th of his NBA career. Durant was an All-Star for the 16th time last season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a 52.0 field goal percentage during the 2025-26 season.

Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is coming off a stellar Rookie of the Year campaign. Flagg led the Mavericks with 21.0 points per game, while also recording 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a 46.8 field goal percentage during his first NBA season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Rockets will beat the Mavericks, 119-110, on Wednesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Rockets are trading at $0.51 per share to win by nine or more points, while the Mavericks are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by eight or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 229.5 points

Kalshi probability: 49%

The Rockets averaged 115.2 points per game and 110.0 points allowed per game during the 2025-26 NBA season. Houston acquired former Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton in a draft day trade with the New York Knicks and signed veteran defensive specialist Marcus Smart and wing Bogdan Bogdanvoic during the offseason.

The Mavericks averaged 114.1 points per game and allowed 119.6 points per game during the 2025-26 NBA season. Dallas selected former Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 9 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft and will return veteran point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

The SportsLine Projection Model average under probability is 52.4%, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 53.3%.

The Mavericks and Rockets scoring a combined total of fewer than 229.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams combining to score more than 229.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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