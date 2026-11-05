The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, and this nationally televised matchup is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs are 5-2 entering this matchup, and the Mavericks are 4-3. Mavericks guard Max Christie (hip) is out for tonight's matchup. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has dozens of listed NBA prediction markets for Spurs vs. Mavericks on Wednesday. San Antonio to win is priced at $0.84 per share, which equates to an 84% win probability. Meanwhile, Dallas is priced at $0.18 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 229.5 points trading at $0.50 per share and fewer than 229.5 points trading at $0.54 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for NBA trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Spurs vs. Mavericks prices (via Kalshi)

Spurs vs. Mavericks winner San Antonio $0.84 per share, Dallas $0.18 per share Spurs vs. Mavericks points 229.5 total points to be scored (More $0.50, Less $0.54) Spurs vs. Mavericks margin San Antonio to win by more than 12.5 (YES $0.51, NO $0.53)

Mavericks vs. Spurs preview

Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg are both former No. 1 overall picks, and on Wednesday night they'll go head-to-head in a Texas showdown. Wembanyama was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2024, and he's averaging 25.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game early in the season. Meanwhile, Flagg was the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year, and the teenager is averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in his second season.

After losing to the Knicks in the NBA Finals a season ago, the Spurs lost their first two games of the season but enter Wednesday on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Mavericks went 26-56 last season, but appear to be taking a step forward with a roster built around their young superstar. San Antonio managed a 122-106 win over Dallas on Oct. 24, and this is the second of four meetings this season. Trade on San Antonio vs. Dallas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Spurs vs. Mavericks picks, prediction

Dallas to win ($0.18 per share)

San Antonio is one of the titans of the West, but Dallas appears to be following a similar trajectory now that it's clearly identified its franchise cornerstone. Flagg is playing like a clear all-star, and Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks a viable No. 2 option that can give you 30 or more on a given night. This is a potential showcase for Flagg, and the model predicts that Dallas steals the win in 33% of simulations, which nearly doubles the implied win probability of the $0.18 share price. Trade on Mavericks vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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