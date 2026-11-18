The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Mavericks (7-7) will host the Warriors (8-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with both teams looking to end three-game losing streaks. Polymarket quotes the Mavericks at $0.67 per share to win, equating to a 67% implied probability, compared with $0.34 per share (34%) for the Warriors. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Wednesday marks the first meeting between the teams this season after the Warriors prevailed 137-131 in overtime in their last matchup on March 23. That defeat marked the Mavericks' 12th consecutive home loss, their longest such streak in 32 years. Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit.

Warriors vs. Mavericks preview

Wednesday's matchup features a reunion for first-year Mavericks head coach Dusty May, who coached Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg on Michigan's national championship team last season. Dallas also drafted one of Lendeborg's college teammates, Morez Johnson Jr., in June. Lendeborg scored 28 points in Monday's 115-94 loss to New Orleans and has reached 20 points eight times in his first 14 NBA games.

Golden State rattled off eight consecutive victories after an 0-3 start but hasn't won since Stephen Curry suffered a right oblique tear against Houston last Wednesday. The Warriors are 1-3 in games Curry hasn't played this season. Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) are also out, leaving head coach Steve Kerr with fewer veterans in his rotation. Draymond Green has dealt with right elbow soreness, while Al Horford's availability is in question because of a back issue. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Mavericks to win by seven or more points: Yes 48%, No 53%

Getting back to American Airlines Center could help Dallas after a particularly rough road trip. The Mavericks are 5-2 at home this season and have won three straight there. Golden State, meanwhile, has dropped five of its seven road games. The Warriors haven't held a lead at any point during their current three-game losing streak.

Dallas experienced similar first-quarter problems in Sunday's 131-94 loss at Boston, trailing 42-9 after the opening 12 minutes. Zaccharie Risacher provided one of the few bright spots for the Mavericks, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench. Naji Marshall and Walter Clayton Jr. chipped in with 13 points apiece. Dallas will benefit from an extra day of rest compared with Golden State, which is playing its fourth consecutive road game. SportsLine's projected score is 117-108 in favor of the Mavericks, a nine-point margin. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Mavericks to win: Yes 67%

The Mavericks should have Kyrie Irving back after he sat out Sunday's game for knee injury management. Dallas is 7-4 when Irving plays this season and has lost all three games without him. The veteran guard scored 34 points and made seven 3-pointers in Saturday's 127-117 loss at Cleveland. He's averaging 22.7 points per game and shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 23.5 points per game through 13 appearances but hasn't reached 20 points in any of Dallas' past three games. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year dealt with an illness during the road trip, but May indicated Tuesday that Flagg was feeling better. The Mavericks also have a pair of experienced frontcourt players in P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, with Washington averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. SportsLine's model has Dallas winning in 71% of simulations.Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 221.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

Dallas has allowed an average of 130.3 points during its three-game skid, nearly 16 more than its season average. That's been an issue even when the offense has played relatively well, as was the case in Cleveland. The Mavericks average 112.1 points per game this season compared with 115.1 for Golden State.

The Warriors' recent shooting numbers tell a different story. Golden State shot 33.3% from the field in each of its past two games and made just 11 of 46 attempts from 3-point range against New Orleans. Brandin Podziemski, who's shooting 40% from deep this season, scored 15 points in Monday's defeat. Gui Santos added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Golden State could also lean on De'Anthony Melton, who's shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for at least 222 points in 53.2% of simulations. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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