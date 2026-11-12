The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The South Florida Bulls (6-3) host the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are led by first-year head coaches, and Memphis is pursuing another American Conference victory. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured selections are Memphis to win outright and Over 50.5 combined points. Kalshi offers separate Yes and No contracts for each outcome. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Memphis vs. South Florida preview

The coaching matchup is new, but South Florida's frustration with Memphis isn't. Memphis has won five straight meetings, including a 34-31 decision last season. Now Brian Hartline's South Florida Bulls (6-3) welcome Charles Huff's Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Thursday. Memphis is 4-1 in American Conference games, while South Florida is 2-3 after a 20-17 loss to East Carolina.

South Florida's three losses have come by a combined 14 points. The latest ended on a 55-yard field goal as time expired, despite Luke Kromenhoek completing 17 of 21 passes. He could start again, with Hartline yet to announce the availability of Michael Van Buren Jr. or leading rusher D.J. Crowther. Both left recent games injured. Memphis hasn't played since its 49-22 victory over Army on Oct. 31, giving Huff extra preparation time against a South Florida defense allowing just 15.1 points per game. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Memphis vs. South Florida picks, predictions

Memphis to win outright: $0.62 Yes / $0.40 No

$0.62 Yes / $0.40 No More than 50.5 combined points: $0.49 Yes / $0.52 No

Memphis to Win Outright ($0.62 per Yes share)

Marcus Stokes gives Memphis a productive passing attack heading into Thursday. He's completed 69.1% of his throws for 2,532 yards and 25 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Jaylin Carter has added 929 rushing yards and 10 scores, while tight end Hunter Tipton has 495 receiving yards. Memphis has reached at least 38 points in six of its seven victories.

South Florida's defense allows 312.7 yards and 15.1 points per game, with opponents completing 61.8% of their passes. The Bulls also own a plus-seven turnover margin. Memphis must protect the ball against a unit that's kept every defeat within seven points and allowed just six rushing touchdowns all season. Memphis has converted 84.1% of its red-zone possessions into points. SportsLine gives Memphis a 59% simulation rate to win. Kalshi lists Memphis at $0.62 Yes and $0.40 No, compared with South Florida at $0.40 Yes and $0.62 No. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More Than 50.5 Combined Points ($0.49 per Yes share)

South Florida has held six of its nine opponents to 17 points or fewer, which complicates the case for more than 50.5 points. Memphis, however, averages 37.6 points and scored 41 against East Carolina before producing 49 against Army. Those two games finished with 75 and 71 combined points. The teams also totaled 65 in last season's meeting.

South Florida has an opening against a Memphis defense allowing 187.2 rushing yards per game. Crowther has gained 689 yards with seven touchdowns, though his availability is uncertain after last week's injury. Bryson Rodgers leads South Florida with 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The home side averages 25.9 points, while Memphis gives up 23.6. It's not an automatic high-scoring game with Hartline's quarterback situation unresolved. SportsLine's 28-24 score produces 52 points. Kalshi prices more than 50.5 points at $0.49 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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