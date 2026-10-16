The American Athletic Conference will be on display on Friday, Oct. 16 with the Memphis Tigers visiting the Tulane Green Wave in Week 7 college football action. Memphis is 5-1 to begin the season, though Tigers fans are cautious after a 6-0 start last year ended with an 8-4 record. Tulane made the College Football Playoff in 2025 under current Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, but is 2-3 to start the 2026 campaign. We'll go over the best trades available at the best prediction market apps for sports fans for Memphis vs. Tulane with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25 in trades. We'll factor in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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Memphis vs. Tulane prediction markets at Kalshi

Memphis to win: $0.71

Tulane to win: $0.31

Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Memphis to win: $0.71

The Tigers have a red-hot quarterback in Marcus Stokes, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last three weeks. Memphis also has an electric running back in Jaylin Carter, who has already rushed for 645 yards and eight touchdowns in 2026. This is one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 38.5 points per game. Carter in particular could have a massive outing, as Tulane has allowed 218.6 yards per game on the ground. The SportsLine model has Memphis winning this game in 53% of simulations.

The Tigers are priced at $0.71 to win on Kalshi. This $0.71 price equates to a 71% probability in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds.

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Tulane to win: $0.31

Memphis might have a star running back, but Tulane's ground game is comparable. The Green Wave have a trio of promising backs in Maurice Turner, Jaylin Lucas and Johnnie Daniels. Each has topped 200 yards on the season, but Daniels is more of the workhorse while Turner and Lucas offer more explosiveness. Quarterback Kadin Semonza hasn't had to throw the ball much, but he's thrown an interception in each of the past two games. Memphis is somewhat solid against the pass but the Tigers are allowing 176.7 rushing yards per game. Tulane wins on Friday in 47% of SportsLine simulations.

A Green Wave win is priced at $0.31 per share on Kalshi. The $0.31 price equates to a 31% probability in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds.

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Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

The Tigers lost to Boise State and only beat UNLV by six points, but they have an average margin of victory of 29.5 points over their other four wins. The Green Wave lost by two touchdowns to Duke but have been relatively competitive, winning two games while losing two more by a combined 14 points. Tulane wins outright or loses by less than 7 points in 63% of SportsLine simulations.

Tulane to win, or lose by less than 6.5 points, trades at $0.47 per share on Kalshi. Memphis winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.54 per share.

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More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Both teams like to run the ball a lot and do it well, and neither team is particularly good at stopping the run. That could lead to a lot of points, and the SportsLine model sees these teams topping 55.5 points in 55% of simulations. Memphis is averaging 38.5 points per game while Tulane is putting up 18.4 points per game. However, a run-heavy game script might limit the number of possessions each team gets, artificially deflating Memphis' potent offense.

The teams scoring more than 55.5 points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Memphis and Tulane scoring less than 55.5 points is $0.50 per share.

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