The first weekend of the 2026 college football season wraps up with the UNLV Rebels hosting the Memphis Tigers in the last game of Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The Rebels enjoyed a 10-4 season in Dan Mullen's first year running the show, and the team reached the Mountain West title game. The Tigers, on the other hand, have a new head coach in Charles Huff, who comes to Memphis after years at Marshall and spending 2025 at Southern Miss. Memphis went 8-5 under Ryan Silverfield, who left the team to coach at Arkansas. Ahead of this matchup, we'll examine the different available trading markets at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both these apps have prediction market bonuses that are available to new users who sign up on Saturday, and these offers can be used on the Memphis vs. UNLV matchup for those residing in prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Memphis vs. UNLV prediction markets

UNLV to win: 63% (Polymarket)

Memphis to win: 38% (Polymarket)

UNLV to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes 46 cents, No 55 cents (Kalshi)

More than 56.5 points: Yes 47 cents, No 54 cents (Kalshi)

UNLV to win: 63% (Polymarket)

The Rebels had a reasonably successful 2025. The team went 10-4 and reached the Mountain West Conference Championship Game, where they were defeated by Boise State. Dan Mullen's team then lost the Frisco Bowl to Ohio. UNLV is once again one of the strongest contenders in the conference and will have a new quarterback in Jackson Arnold (formerly of Oklahoma and Auburn). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has UNLV winning at a 58% rate.

A UNLV win is trading at 63% at Polymarket.

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Memphis to win: 38% (Polymarket)

The Tigers went 8-5 in 2025 but managed just a 4-4 record in conference play. Memphis also finished the campaign on a four-game losing streak, including a defeat in the Gasparilla Bowl at the hands of NC State. With head coach Ryan Silverfield now at the helm at Arkansas, Charles Huff takes the reins after stints at Marshall and most recently Southern Mississippi. Huff has brought a cadre of former Southern Miss players with him to Memphis.

A Memphis win is 38% at Polymarket.

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UNLV to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes 47 cents, No 54 cents (Kalshi)

The Rebels won 7 of their 14 games by at least 5.5 points last season. The Tigers did not keep any of their losses within that margin, but a Memphis win would also result in a successful "No" trade for this market.

UNLV winning by more than 5.5 points is 47 cents at Kalshi, while Memphis winning or losing by five or fewer points is 54 cents per share.

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More than 56.5 points: Yes 53 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

Six of UNLV's 14 2025 games failed to clear 56.5 points, while six of Memphis' 13 games finished the same way. The SportsLine model has more than 56.5 points being scored in 62% of its outcomes.

Memphis vs. UNLV finishing with more than 56.5 points scored is 53 cents per share at Kalshi, and these teams combining for 56 or fewer points is 50 cents per share.

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