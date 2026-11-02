The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The No. 1 Florida Gators and No. 14 Miami Hurricanes open the 2026-27 college basketball season on Monday at 6 p.m. ET in the Orion180 Tip-Off Classic. Florida is trading at $0.70 per share to beat the Hurricanes, who are trading at $0.32 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Monday's featured selections include Florida winning by five or more points and fewer than 161.5 combined points. SportsLine's computer model forecasts an 82-75 Gators victory.

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Miami vs. Florida picks, college basketball predictions

Florida to win by five or more points ($0.54 per share)

Fewer than 161.5 combined points ($0.54 per share)

Miami vs. Florida game preview

The Gators begin the season ranked No. 1, but their opener is hardly a soft landing. No. 14 Miami arrives after a 26-9 campaign and a fourth-place ACC finish under Jai Lucas, who helped turn a seven-win program into an NCAA Tournament team in his first season. The teams meet at Benchmark International Arena, where Florida's previous season ended with a one-point NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa. Todd Golden brings back 81.8% of the Gators' scoring, including Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon. They combined for 43.1 points and 24.8 rebounds per game last season.

The Hurricanes counter with Malik Reneau, who averaged a team-high 18.9 points last season, alongside former Georgia center Somto Cyril. Shelton Henderson also returns after averaging 13.8 points as a freshman. Florida won last November's meeting 82-68, but both rosters feature new pieces for Monday's opener. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Florida to win by five or more points ($0.54 per share)

Rebounding was Florida's calling card last season. The Gators led the country with a plus-14.7 margin on the glass and grabbed 43.3% of available offensive rebounds. Chinyelu averaged 11.2 boards per game, while Condon added 7.5 and Haugh contributed 6.1. That returning frontcourt gives Florida a familiar route to extra possessions against a Miami team that has added size. Cyril blocked 2.2 shots per game at Georgia, and Reneau shot 54% from the field last season.

The Gators also welcome back Denzel Aberdeen, who averaged 13.5 points at Kentucky, alongside Boogie Fland. Florida beat Miami by 14 points last November, with Condon posting 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Hurricanes can counter with Acaden Lewis, who averaged 5.3 assists at Villanova, and DeSean Goode, last season's Horizon League Player of the Year. Kalshi prices Florida to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.54 Yes and $0.48 No. Trade on Miami vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Fewer than 161.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Florida scored 87.1 points per game last season, but its outside shooting wasn't nearly as productive. The Gators made 31.2% of their 3-pointers and hit only four of 29 attempts in an October exhibition against Baylor. They were sharper in an 85-68 exhibition victory over Stetson, though, when Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar combined for 46 points. Miami's 2025-26 offense averaged 81.5 points, and the Hurricanes scored 109 against Vanderbilt in an October exhibition and lost a scrimmage to South Florida by two points.

That gives this opener several plausible scoring paths, especially with both teams bringing in new backcourt combinations. Florida's defense held opponents to 71.5 points per game last season; Miami allowed 71.3. SportsLine forecasts an 82-75 Gators victory, totaling 157 points. Trade on Miami vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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