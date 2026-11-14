No. 7 Miami will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Duke in an ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Hurricanes came up short against then-No. 11 Notre Dame last week, while Duke is 7-2 and has won three straight games. Trade on Miami vs. Duke here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Miami at $0.83 per share to win, while Duke is priced at $0.17 per share. More than 54.5 points scored in Miami vs. Duke is trading at $0.53 per share. Miami to win by more than 13.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Duke vs. Miami trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Miami vs. Duke prices (via Kalshi)

Miami vs. Duke winner Miami $0.83, Duke $0.17 Miami vs. Duke points 54.5 total points to be scored (More $0.53, Less $0.47) Miami vs. Duke margin Miami to win by more than 13.5 points (YES $0.53, NO $0.47)

Miami vs. Duke preview

Miami is off to a 6-0 start in conference play for the fifth time in school history, as head coach Mario Cristobal has improved to 32-7 in games played in August-October. He is just 11-13 in games played in November-January, so he will be looking to avoid a second loss in a row on Saturday afternoon. Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah is facing his former team after throwing for 3,973 yards with the Blue Devils last season.

Mensah leads a Miami offense that is averaging 45 points per game, but star wide receiver Malachi Toney remains sidelined due to a high ankle sprain. Duke heads into this game with a 0-21-2 record on the road against top-five teams all-time, with 19 of those 21 losses coming by 15-plus points. The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back blowout wins, becoming the fourth team in ACC history to score 40-plus points while allowing three or fewer points in consecutive conference games.

Duke's offense is spearheaded by running back Nate Sheppard, who has 22 total touchdowns and the most scrimmage touchdowns in FBS this season (21). Kalshi has Miami priced at $0.83 to win and $0.53 to win by at least 14 points. Trade on Miami vs. Duke here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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