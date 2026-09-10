The Week 2 college football schedule has arrived, with one game on the slate for Thursday. The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes return home to play the Florida A&M Rattlers at 8 p.m. E.T., looking to put on another show after opening the 2026 season with a dominant 45-6 win at Stanford. Quarterback Darian Mensah immediately looked comfortable running the Hurricanes' offense with 401 passing yards and five touchdowns, while sophomore receiver Malachi Toney erupted for 234 yards and three scores. Kalshi prices Miami at $0.57 per share to win by 55 or more points. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

One of SportsLine's college football experts has analyzed Miami vs. Florida A&M and revealed his best trade for Thursday's game. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Miami-Florida A&M predictions, picks

Miami to win by more than 54.5 points ($0.57 per share at Kalshi)

The Hurricanes open the 2026 college football season locked in at No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25. Miami is trading at $0.57 per share to win by at least 55 points against Florida A&M, which is priced at $0.43 per share to lose by 54 points or less. This matchup will be a striking contrast between both teams, and after Mensah and Toney connected for three touchdowns last weekend, the Hurricanes' biggest challenge may be building enough of an early lead to get their starters off the field and begin looking ahead to tougher competition. Sportsline expert Tom Fornelli says, "One can easily get the impression from watching Miami decimate Stanford last week that it is important to this program to help the Heisman campaigns of both Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney. With so few marquee games on the schedule, stat-padding is to Miami's benefit there, as well as in the College Football Playoff race." Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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