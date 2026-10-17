The No. 3 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami hasn't played since a 41-13 victory at Clemson on October 3, while Florida State heads south after losing 44-20 at Louisville. The Hurricanes have won the rivalry's last two meetings, including last season's 28-22 win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices Miami at $0.93 per share to win, compared with $0.08 for Florida State. Miami to win by more than 21.5 points is $0.49, while Florida State to win or lose by 21 points or fewer checks in at $0.52. More than 55.5 points is $0.51 per share. Early forecasts call for warm weather and likely showers near kickoff. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami vs. Florida State preview

Miami has scored 248 points through five games, with Darian Mensah throwing for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception. The Hurricanes beat Clemson 41-13, with Mensah passing for 227 yards and adding a 34-yard touchdown run. Mark Fletcher Jr. scored twice on the ground, while Cooper Barkate caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. Mario Cristobal's defense is allowing only 9.8 points per game.

Florida State's visit follows a 44-20 loss at Louisville, where the Seminoles surrendered 397 rushing yards. Ashton Daniels threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns in that defeat, while Ousmane Kromah ran for 88 yards. A week earlier, Daniels rushed for a school-record five scores against Virginia in a 38-7 victory. Florida State averages 31.0 points per game, although Miami presents a very different assignment from the Cavaliers. SportsLine has the Hurricanes winning 37-21, and Kalshi prices Miami at $0.93 per share to win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami vs. Florida State picks, predictions

Florida State to win or lose by 21 points or fewer ($0.52 per share)

More than 55.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Florida State to win or lose by 21 points or fewer ($0.52 per share)

Florida State's performance at Louisville was ugly, but the Seminoles have shown they can score against highly ranked opponents. Daniels threw for 377 yards at Alabama on September 19, when Florida State lost 50-36. Kromah has 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns through six games. Daniels has added 10 rushing scores of his own, giving the offense another option near the goal line.

Miami's defense is a serious obstacle, allowing only 9.8 points per game, but recent rivalry history offers some encouragement. The Hurricanes won last year's meeting 28-22, a six-point margin, after leading 28-3 entering the fourth quarter. SportsLine forecasts a 37-21 Miami victory, which would give Florida State a 16-point defeat. Kalshi prices Miami to win by more than 21.5 points at $0.49 per share. The opposite result, Florida State to win or lose by 21 points or fewer, checks in at $0.52. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

More than 55.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Florida State's two road defeats have come with plenty of points. Alabama beat the Seminoles 50-36 in September, and Louisville followed with a 44-20 victory on October 9. Those games produced 86 and 64 combined points, respectively. Louisville rushed for 397 yards, including 235 from Isaac Brown, who scored on a 97-yard run. Miami's offense now gets a chance against the same defense, having averaged 49.6 points through five games.

The Hurricanes put up 52 against Central Michigan and 41 at Clemson in their last two outings. Malachi Toney has 604 receiving yards with six touchdowns, and Mensah has thrown 15 scoring passes without an interception. Florida State has scored at least 34 points in four of its six games, so it has contributed to higher-scoring afternoons before. SportsLine's 37-21 Miami forecast totals 58 points. Kalshi prices more than 55.5 at $0.51 per share, compared with $0.50 for fewer. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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