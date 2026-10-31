The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 9 college football schedule will feature an Atlantic Coastal Conference matchup between No. 1 Miami (7-0) and North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Miami is trading at $0.85 per share to beat North Carolina. The $0.85 price per share equates to an 85% probability for Miami to win. The Hurricanes remain undefeated following a 52-23 win against Pitt in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels' two-game winning streak was snapped by a 31-30 overtime loss to Syracuse on Saturday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Miami vs. North Carolina picks, predictions

Miami to win by 15 or more points ($0.48)

More than 52.5 points ($0.52)

Pick #1: Miami to win by 15 or more points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Miami has an average scoring margin of +27.7, which is tied with Notre Dame for the best among FBS teams. Quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for 2,151 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception on 166 of 204 passing, which includes 387 yards and four touchdowns on 31 of 37 passing against Pittsburgh last weekend.

North Carolina enters Saturday's game with a -1.2 average scoring margin, but has a +2.3 margin in its last three games. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for 1,531 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions on 27 of 44 passing, which includes 271 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 44 passing in last weekend's overtime loss to Syracuse.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Miami will beat North Carolina, 36-18, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is trading at $0.48 per share to win by 15 or more points on the road, while North Carolina is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 14 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 52.5 points

Kalshi probability: 52%

Miami leads the ACC in scoring offense with 49.0 points per game and scoring defense with 15.3 points allowed per game. The Hurricanes have scored 41 or more points in each of the last four games, but have allowed an average 29 points in their last two games.

North Carolina ranks 13th among the 17 ACC teams in scoring offense with 24.4 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 20.9 points allowed per game. The Tar Heels have averaged 25.25 points scored and 26.0 points allowed in their last four games.

The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation average over probability is 57.3%, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%.

Miami and North Carolina scoring a combined 53 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 52 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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