The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes remain unbeaten after barely escaping a wild weekend that wiped out most of the top 10 teams. Now they host the Pittsburgh Panthers in an Atlantic Coast Conference college football Week 8 matchup Saturday at noon ET. Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) needed two overtimes to get past fierce rival Florida State last Saturday, eventually prevailing 43-25. Pitt (5-2, 2-1) has lost its past two games, dropping a 27-21 decision at Boston College in Week 7. We're taking a look at the best trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps for sports fans for Pitt vs. Miami, with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 in trades. We'll look at data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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Pittsburgh vs. Miami prediction markets at Kalshi

Pittsburgh to win: $0.09

Miami to win: $0.92

Pittsburgh to lose by fewer than 20.5 points or win: Yes $0.50, No $0.50

Fewer than 51.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

Pittsburgh to win: $0.09

The Panthers started the season 5-0 and averaged 38.4 points in those victories, but they have totaled just 38 points in losses to North Carolina and Boston College. Pitt has struggled since promising young quarterback Mason Heintschel went down with a torn ACL in the third quarter of a 35-33 victory against Virginia Tech in Week 5. The quarterback had 14 TD passes and one interception through the five games. Holden Geriner and Corey Dailey have combined for four TDs and four picks over the past two as Heintschel's replacements. The good news for Pitt is that the defense is fourth in the ACC in yards allowed per game (306.3) and third in scoring defense (16.4 ppg). The SportsLine model actually sees some value on Pitt to win, as it does so in 22% of simulations.

The Panthers are priced at $0.09 to win on Kalshi, with that share price equal to an 9% probability in the latest Pitt vs. Miami odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Miami to win: $0.92

The Hurricanes have been an offensive juggernaut with Heisman contenders Darian Mensah at quarterback and Malachi Toney at receiver. UM is averaging an FBS-high 48.5 points per game, and Mensah has thrown for 1,764 yards, with 19 TD passes and just one interception. Toney has 758 receiving yards and eight TDs, and Menash's former Duke teammate Cooper Barkate has scored four times. Add in running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory, who have combined for 770 rushing yards and 11 TDs, and the offense is tough to handle. Miami's defense allows just 14 points per game, seventh-fewest in the nation. All of that is why the SportsLine model's simulations have Miami winning 78% of the time.

A Hurricanes win is priced at $0.92 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 92% probability in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Miami odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pittsburgh to lose by less than 20.5 points or win: Yes $0.50, No $0.50

Miami's offense is one of the nation's best, but the Panthers rank 23rd in FBS in scoring defense and have 17 sacks and 11 takeaways in their seven games. The Hurricanes had some trouble with the FSU offense at times last week, giving up big pass plays and yielding 443 total yards. Pitt also has its share of playmakers if it can get some solid quarterback play. Receiver Cataurus Hicks is averaging 19.2 yards on his 26 receptions and has scored four times, and Censere Lee also has four TD catches. Running backs Damon Ferguson Jr. and La'Vell Wright have 780 combined rushing yards and seven TDs. Add in a strong defense, and the SportsLine model has Pitt losing by fewer than 21 points in 68% of SportsLine simulations.

Pitt to win, or lose by fewer than 20.5 points, trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Miami winning by 21 points or more trades at $0.50 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Less than 51.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.47

The Miami offense hasn't met a ton of resistance yet, but both defenses are strong, so the model has the teams combining for less than 51.5 points about 54% of the time. Pitt's defense isn't great against the pass, allowing the third-most per game in the ACC. However, it allows just 57.3 rushing yards per game, best in the nation, so Miami will have to focus more on the passing game. And UM does that as well as any team, but Pitt can pressure Mensah and has been good at taking the ball away. Mensah threw his first interception last week, and Pittsburgh will be looking to force him into more mistakes.

The teams to score less than 51.5 combined points trades at $0.53 per share on Kalshi, and the teams to go past those combined points is $0.47 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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