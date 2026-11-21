No. 7 Miami will try to clinch a spot in the ACC title game when it hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday night, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Hurricanes improved to 9-1 overall with a 36-25 win over Duke last week, while the Hokies are coming off consecutive losses to SMU and Stanford. Trade on Miami vs. Virginia Tech here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Miami at $0.92 per share to win, while Virginia Tech is priced at $0.08 per share. More than 60.5 points scored in Miami vs. Virginia Tech is trading at $0.51 per share. Miami to win by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Virginia Tech vs. Miami trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech prices (via Kalshi)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech winner Miami $0.92, Virginia Tech $0.08 Miami vs. Virginia Tech points 60.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) Miami vs. Virginia Tech margin Miami to win by more than 20.5 points (YES $0.53, NO $0.47)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech preview

Miami can remain perfect in ACC play and clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win on Saturday. The Hurricanes continue to play without star wide receiver Malachi Toney due to an ankle injury, but they are coming off a double-digit win over Duke. Toney accounted for more than half of Miami's passing production at the time of his injury.

Star quarterback Darian Mensah remains a Heisman Trophy candidate, while wide receiver Cooper Barkate and tight end Elija Lofton stepped up last week. Virginia Tech has already secured bowl eligibility, but it is coming off blowout losses to SMU and Stanford. The Hokies have lost five straight in this series and have not beat the Hurricanes since 2019.

Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkmeyer completed 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford, but the team committed three turnovers overall. Kalshi has Miami priced at $0.92 to win and $0.53 to win by at least 21 points. Trade on Miami vs. Virginia Tech here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.