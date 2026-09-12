Michigan needed every last second to survive its season opener, whereas Oklahoma required considerably less drama. Now, two of college football's blue-blood programs collide at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at noon ET, with the No. 11 Sooners making their first-ever trip to Ann Arbor. Oklahoma is trading at $0.66 per share to defeat Michigan on Kalshi, with the Wolverines at $0.35 per share. More than 43.5 points is $0.51 per share. Kalshi and Polymarket also offer additional college football prediction markets surrounding Saturday's matchup. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The opener produced radically different experiences. Oklahoma dismantled UTEP 51-0 behind John Mateer's three touchdown passes and another dominant Brent Venables defense. Michigan escaped Western Michigan 13-12 only after Bryce Underwood found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard Hail Mary as time expired. Saturday should reveal much more about both teams. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 12, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma predictions

Oklahoma's opener looked suspiciously like a continuation of last season's best trait. Brent Venables' defense suffocated UTEP in a 51-0 shutout, allowing only 198 total yards, 10 first downs and two third-down conversions on 13 attempts. The offense supplied plenty of fireworks, too. John Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Isaiah Sategna III produced 215 all-purpose yards, including an 88-yard punt-return touchdown and a 34-yard receiving score. Lloyd Avant added 79 rushing yards, giving Oklahoma enough balance to avoid turning the afternoon into a one-man operation.

Michigan's introduction to the Kyle Whittingham era was considerably stranger. The Wolverines beat Western Michigan 13-12 on a 47-yard Hail Mary as time expired, but practically everything before that moment looked like a hassle. Michigan generated only 276 total yards, committed three turnovers, and possessed the ball for just 19:52. Bryce Underwood threw for 170 yards and led the team with 47 rushing yards, while JJ Buchanan accounted for 126 of Michigan's receiving yards. The defense kept the Wolverines alive, holding Western Michigan without a touchdown despite spending most of the evening on the field.

That's the tension here. Oklahoma arrives with an established defensive identity and an offense that immediately created explosive plays. Michigan has homefield advantage, Underwood's considerable talent, and a coach whose teams rarely stay disorganized for long. The Wolverines also get an immediate chance to prove that Week 1 was merely opening-night weirdness rather than a warning sign.

The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Michigan 22, Oklahoma 20. Kalshi prices Oklahoma at $0.66 per share to defeat Michigan, while the Wolverines are trading at $0.35 per share. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified September 11, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

One of Polymarket US's top competitors in the prediction market sphere is Kalshi, though newer entrants like Underdog Predicts have also entered the space. Here is how the Kalshi promo code compares to the US Polymarket invite code:

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