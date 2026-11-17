The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which includes college men's basketball games. No. 2 Michigan State (4-0) will face No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) at 9 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Michigan State remains undefeated through four games, while Tennessee has a perfect record through three games. Michigan State is trading at $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi, while Tennessee to win is trading at $0.42 per share. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 58% probability for Michigan State to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Michigan State vs. Tennessee picks, predictions

Michigan State to win by 2.5 or more points NO ($0.50)

Fewer than 149.5 points ($0.48)

Pick #1: Michigan State to win by 2.5 or more points NO ($0.50)

Kalshi probability: 49%

Tennessee's revamped roster will see its first test of the 2026-27 season facing the No. 2 team in the nation at home Tuesday night. Former VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr. leads the Vols with 18.0 points and 3.7 assists per game while former Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Michigan State will get its second test after defeating then-No. 2 Duke, 79-73, last Tuesday. Junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the Spartans with a career-best 16.8 points and 10.0 assists per game in his first four starts, which includes a season-best 24-point performance during Friday's win against UNI.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Michigan State will beat Tennessee, 74-73, on Tuesday.

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Pick #2: Fewer than 149.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Tennessee is averaging 81.0 points per game, having scored 90 against Wofford, 70 against Radford and 83 against Tennessee State to open its season. The Vols have allowed an average of 61.3 points per game, which includes a season-low 47 points allowed against Radford.

Michigan State is averaging 93.0 points per game, having scored 96 against Quinnipiac, 91 against Toledo, 79 against Duke and 106 against UNI. The Spartans have allowed an average of 30.25 points per game, which includes a season-low 59 in their opener against Quinnipiac.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for these two teams to combine for 147 points on Tuesday, with its simulation average under probability at 58.9%, differing slightly from the consensus odds implied probability of 51.9%.

Michigan State and Tennessee scoring a combined total of 150 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams combining to score 149 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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