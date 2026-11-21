The Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins for the Big Ten on CBS matchup this Saturday, where you can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offering new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. Trade on Michigan vs. UCLA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices UCLA at $0.64 per share to win, while Michigan is priced at $0.37 per share. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability for the Bruins to win. More than 39.5 points scored in UCLA vs. Michigan is trading at $0.48 per share. Meanwhile, UCLA to win by more than 4.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Michigan vs. UCLA trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Michigan vs. UCLA prices (via Kalshi)

Michigan vs. UCLA winner Michigan $0.37 per share, UCLA $0.64 per share Michigan vs. UCLA points 39.5 total points to be scored (More $0.48, Less $0.55) Michigan vs. UCLA margin UCLA to win by more than 4.5 points (YES $0.49, NO $0.52)

UCLA vs. Michigan preview

Kyle Whittingham's first season at Michigan hasn't gone to plan, with the Wolverines dropping to 5-5 on the season after a 31-7 loss to Oregon last week. The Wolverines have now lost five of seven overall and the offense has been held to seven points or fewer in three of the last four outings. However, the defense is still one of the best in the country, allowing only 17.7 points and 276.5 yards per game for the season.

On the other hand, Bob Chesney's first year at the helm for the Bruins has gone swimmingly, as UCLA is off to a 10-0 start with a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Ty Dieffenbach stepped in for an injured Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins haven't missed a beat, as they lean on a dominant defense of their own and impressive running game. UCLA only allows 14.1 points and 262.2 yards of total offense per game while averaging 202.7 yards per game on the ground.

This is the first meeting between these two programs as conference opponents and the last time they squared off was a non-conference matchup in 2000 that UCLA won 23-20 in Pasadena. Michigan is 4-3 at home this season and UCLA is a perfect 4-0 on the road. Trade on Michigan vs. UCLA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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